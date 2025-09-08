CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency under blockade: Vigil continues

After Gürsel Tekin, who was appointed as trustee to the CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency, announced he would go to the building on Monday, a call was made to gather there on the evening of 7 September Sunday. Police then closed the streets and roads leading to the building.

It was reported that MPs’ vehicles were also blocked and some were towed away.

The İstanbul Governorship imposed a three-day protest ban in Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Eyüpsultan, Kağıthane, Sarıyer and Şişli.

Following the decision, thousands of police surrounded the CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency. Entrances and exits were blocked with barricades.

Thousands of citizens attempted to reach the building after calls from CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik and Party Chair Özgür Özel. Police tried to prevent this with barricades, though in some spots citizens managed to break through and reach the building.

NEW BARRICADES BROUGHT IN THE MORNING

In the morning, new barricades were brought to the area on unlicensed trucks.

As the barricades were unloaded, citizens chanted slogans: “There is no salvation alone either all together or none of us”, “Rebellion revolution freedom”, “This is just the beginning struggle continues”.

During the placement of the barricades, a brief scuffle occurred between police and citizens.

VIGIL CONTINUES: “GOVERNMENT RESIGN” SLOGANS

Despite heavy rain in the morning, CHP MPs continued their vigil in front of the building.

The resistance in front of the building went on with chants of “Government resign” as the number of police was increased.

It was reported that the vigil in front of the CHP İstanbul Provincial Presidency would continue throughout the day.

DENİZ YAVUZYILMAZ: WE ARE CALMLY CONTINUING OUR VIGIL TO RESIST

CHP Deputy Chair Deniz Yavuzyılmaz said, “They are acting as plainclothes police to intervene in this way and trying to provoke the crowd here. We are calmly continuing our vigil to resist. Likewise, plainclothes police identified inside are being asked to leave. We are removing plainclothes police who enter without permission. We will not fall for these provocations.”

SİBEL SUİÇMEZ: THEY ARE TRYING TO PROVOKE

Sibel Suiçmez said, “Everyone has been here since last night, what is being done has nothing to do with law. Today the police have no right to intervene here. They are clearly trying to provoke. Plainclothes police frequently try to enter the building. We remove them. We maintain our calm and continue our democracy struggle here in unity. This is now a struggle for democracy, rights, law, and justice.”

MAHMUT TANAL: THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ORDER, A VIOLATION OF THE CONSTITUTION!

Mahmut Tanal said, “They are trying to impose a trustee. I have been a lawyer for 40 years. Trusteeship is a precautionary measure. Once such a decision is issued, it is executed. There is no bailiff here, no plaintiff present. But there is the police. Who filed this case, the police, the governorship, the Interior Minister? The plaintiff is Özlem. Neither the trustee, the police, the governor, nor the Interior Minister can enforce this. Only the plaintiff Özlem can file and with a bailiff say this decision will be executed within the 7-day appeal period. What the police are doing is an illegal order, a constitutional violation. Those who enforce this illegal order are responsible. Does such a precautionary measure normally involve this many police? We have been here all night. At what point in the night can enforcement take place? At night, precautionary measures are enforced on bars and clubs. What they are doing is unlawful. Since last night we have removed 15-20 plainclothes people from the building.”

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) yesterday called on residents of İstanbul at 23:00 to gather at the provincial building where the leadership had been removed.

Following the call, the Governorship banned press statements, rallies, marches and events in six districts of İstanbul until 10 September.

After the call, riot police surrounded the building and closed access roads. Scuffles broke out between police and citizens in places. CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, removed by court decision, shared a photo from the chair’s office saying, “We will protect the people’s home.”

CHP Chair Özgür Özel said, “I call on all CHP members to protect our father’s home, Atatürk’s house, in İstanbul. Shame on those who have put our father’s home under police siege. Let it be known that defending the CHP means defending the Republic.”

Özel also addressed Gürsel Tekin, appointed as trustee to the İstanbul Provincial Presidency by court decision, saying, “To those who are being placed there by the AKP judiciary, you are making a historic mistake. Step back from this. Act in a manner worthy of the members of Mustafa Kemal’s party. This is my final warning.”

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül reacted to the calls saying, “Inviting our citizens to unlawful meetings and demonstrations or making such calls is legally a crime. Such attempts will clearly harm social peace.”

Residents of nearby buildings joined in by banging pots and pans.

Source: CHP İstanbul İl Başkanlığı ablukada: Nöbet sürüyor