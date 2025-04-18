CHP leader Özel evaluated the post-19 March process: The people paved the way, and we are walking it

Semra Kardeşoğlu

After 19 March, CHP leader Özgür Özel spent most of his time in İstanbul. He held his group meeting in Ankara only after a one-month break. Now, a new period is beginning for everyone. Together with BirGün Editor-in-Chief Yaşar Aydın, we visited Özgür Özel at the CHP İstanbul Provincial Headquarters to ask him questions about the current process. And we asked...

Nearly a month has passed since 19 March. You describe this one-month period, which began with the annulment of a diploma, by saying “The coup was repelled.” What do you expect going forward, and what path will you follow?

The coup was repelled for now, but the intention of the coup plotters has not changed. If they find the opportunity, they will try again. It is essential that the will which repelled the coup stands firm and makes this stance permanent. We know that, in the end, it wasn’t a political party that repelled the coup. Everyone who said “democracy against autocracy” repelled it together. All opposition forces were part of this. Each deserves recognition.

Polls show that a significantly larger segment than just opposition voters believe what happened was wrong. They believe the trials and attempts to appoint trustees were wrong. Even people who previously voted for the government are not supporting this stance now.

Thanks to this, the coup was repelled but I can’t say it was suppressed. Because the coup plotters still hold too many powers, too many institutions, too much strength. Suppression will only be possible when a democratic ballot is placed before us.

It seems that even getting to the ballot has become a primary goal?

Yes, the first goal is to reach the ballot box. Because we are facing a government that seeks to make elections meaningless. Attempting to appoint a trustee to the world’s largest metropolis, trying to imprison your most prominent rival, this is nothing but sheer madness. The mentality that tried to eliminate the will of the people in last year’s elections will also dare to eliminate any future election it believes it cannot win. That’s why the first goal is to rescue the ballot from the hands of this madness and ensure an election can take place. To repeat: the decision must be made between “autocracy or democracy”.

All opposition forces must unite here. Afterwards, democracy must be rebuilt.

You’re criticised for not placing enough emphasis on a return to the parliamentary system...

There are lessons from the six-party table and the last election. The public said, “Tobacco is worthless, cotton is worthless, I’m unemployed, I’ve lost hope as a student and want to leave the country” and you responded to everything with “a strengthened parliamentary system.” This experience is in our memory. We must be in a position where we come together and produce solutions to the country’s fundamental problems. As I said, one of the key topics is bringing the ballot box before us.

So your roadmap will be shaped by this approach?

Yes. Undoubtedly, our promise is for a strong parliament and democracy. To achieve this, we must build a broad alliance. This alliance should include all opposition segments who want democracy. Because the only ground where the Zafer Party and the DEM Party can meet might be the defence of democracy. To be honest, if Tayyip Erdoğan succeeds, there will be no DEM, no Zafer, no CHP, no İYİ Party left. Perhaps not even AK Party or MHP politicians will matter. Because once democratic politics is eliminated, nothing else will remain.

THEY WANT TO ELIMINATE THE COMPETITION

Wasn’t it effective that there was a joint opposition movement with social opposition as well?

We didn’t say, “CHP will win on 31 March.” We said Turkey Alliance, İstanbul Alliance, even district-level alliances. We said all the components of this alliance were democrats, conservative and nationalist democrats on one side, Kurdish democrats, social democrats, and socialists on the other. What we’re up against isn’t about growing our party. It’s about uniting democrats against organised and frenzied evil. Those who jail elected mayors and eliminate presidential candidates one by one are not democrats, regardless of whether they’re called AK Party or MHP. They’re trying to eliminate the competition. That’s why we also appeal to those within AK Party and MHP who are sensible and who defend the ballot: “Don’t stand behind Erdoğan and this evil. Stand behind democracy. Then we’ll all compete fairly.”

WE WON’T WALK BY THE LIGHT BAHÇELİ HOLDS

Bahçeli said, “The legal process concerning İmamoğlu should be swiftly concluded, and real evidence should be added to the file.” What do you think drives him to say this? Was it the strong public reaction?

Let journalists and political commentators analyse Bahçeli’s statements. We are inviting Bahçeli to a democratic ground. We’ll walk by the light we hold ourselves. At the front are young people, all the democrats walking. If Bahçeli wants to contribute to this light, let him come. He could undoubtedly hold the light in front of us, but we won’t walk by the light he holds and directs. It’s impossible for me to believe someone who’s done so much harm and demonised us by linking us with terrorism, when he now says “walk this way.” I have no intention of walking that path.

If Bahçeli defends democracy, I say we can talk whether through the front door or the side door. But you can’t stay silent on the 19 March coup, say nothing about co-chairs, party leaders and politicians being imprisoned, say nothing about what Erdoğan and Akın Gürlek are doing. This is unacceptable.

He now sees that there’s another agenda beyond “Terror-Free Turkey.” The agenda is being set elsewhere. If you want to offer an alternative path, go ahead. But I will continue to walk the path of democracy. I contribute to a Terror-Free Turkey transparently, in Parliament, through resolving the Kurdish issue democratically. Let’s form a “3T formula” with Bahçeli: “Terror-Free Turkey,” “Trial without detention,” “TRT broadcasting.” I will support a Terror-Free Turkey in Parliament through democratic means. He should support trial without detention and TRT coverage.

You’ve said that a book is being written on how authoritarian regimes in Turkey can be overthrown. When and how will this book be finished?

What matters is not starting the book or how far you’ve come, but finishing it and publishing it. This will happen when Erdoğan is defeated in the next election. The book is going well right now, because we have a democratic, strong, united opposition. Instead of splitting over differences, the opposition has managed to unite around the smallest common ground, at least for now. And I say “for now.” That common ground today is the demand for justice. All opposition parties are facing a direct assault on democratic politics. The strongest ground for objection is the public squares; peaceful, increasingly crowded, persistent, and continuous. The government is doing everything it can to divide the opposition. We must all be cautious in response.

You mentioned a united opposition. Are you preparing a joint opposition platform both inside and outside Parliament?

I recall the rainbow analogy. Different colours standing side by side, without blending or interfering, but creating beauty together. The opposition in Turkey must achieve this. The fact that all political parties could stand side by side during night rallies, that all opposition parties came together in Maltepe, is incredibly valuable. It’s natural that people look to CHP to carry this forward.

Therefore, we would welcome a declaration that, after the elections, commits to democratic, strong legal reforms, the separation of powers, judicial independence, and a return to the parliamentary system. CHP pledges to support such a declaration.

Because it’s clear now that there are two main parties neck and neck. When AK Party is gone, people wonder if CHP will use the same powers through the president it elects. Our candidate will pledge to the public not to do so. No worries there. What matters is reassuring our allies and alarming those who are not. A declaration of minimum common ground, so that the Good Party, the LEFT Party, Victory Party can all see clearly how far we will walk together.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled CHP lideri Özel 19 mart sonrası süreci değerlendirdi: Halk yolu açtı, yürüyoruz, published in BirGün newspaper on April 18, 2025.