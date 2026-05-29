CHP leader Özel spoke to BirGün: Either the established order or a democratic Türkiye

Mustafa Bildircin

The CHP Leader Özgür Özel made striking evaluations to BirGün, placing his views regarding the critical agenda headings on record. In addition to current political developments experienced following the decision of the 36th Civil Chamber of the Ankara Regional Court of Justice, Özel also shared his roadmap for the new period.

Stating that the CHP is "under the siege and occupation of the ruling party, which abuses public authority for its own benefit and violates the Constitutional order," Özel commented: "The ruling party, seeing that it can no longer win an election, wishes to leave the nation candidate-less, party-less, and option-less. For this purpose, a civil coup has been attempted, and this coup is being sustained, refusing to shrink from sacrificing the peace and prosperity of our nation."

ABSOLUTE NULLITY, ABSOLUTE SULTAN

Recalling that the CHP, which has faced numerous coups throughout its history, was closed down on 12 September [1980], the CHP Leader Özel noted: "But for the first time, a trustee has been appointed to its head by a court; for the first time, its elected cadres have been removed from office by a court; and for the first time, its Headquarters has been ransacked by police force." Emphasising that what has happened cannot be considered merely as an internal matter of the CHP, Özel continued his words as follows:

"This matter is now between 86 million people and a government that the nation no longer wants. This matter is between Erdoğan and Türkiye. Now, on one side, there is the 'Elected CHP', and on the other, there is the 'Appointed CHP'. Erdoğan has appointed a management of nullity to the head of the CHP. On one side, there is the 'Winning CHP', and on the other, there is the 'Losing CHP'. Erdoğan wants the management that he defeated for 13 years back in front of him again. That is why the new alliance before us is the alliance of Absolute Nullity and the Absolute Sultan. The reason for the attacks carried out for months by the AK Party Judicial Branches is to force our party to be managed by the AK Party Nullity Branches."

IT IS DESIRED THAT THE ENGINEERED ORDER REMAIN UNDISTURBED

Regarding today's established order, which he characterises as "the Dark Order of the AK Party," Özel noted the following: "Let us speak plainly. There is an order that has been engineered in Türkiye for years. This order is one that imposes unchanging actors and politicians. The Established Order desires that its own political design remain undisturbed. And within this design, a place is also described for the CHP. Some defend this order by calling it the 'Deep state', and some the 'State reason'. Deep covers are fabricated for the benefit of a handful of people. Today's Established Order is the Dark Order of the AK Party. The interests of the Established Order and the interests of the nation have diverged from one another and have become opposed to each other."

WHAT MATTERS IS THE SPIRIT OF STRUGGLE

"Just as it was 100 years ago, today we are the cadres standing on the side of the nation, not the Established Order. This march is the march of the nation. What keeps this march alive is our principles, our ideals, and our faith. The steps taken in this march are not taken for roofs, buildings, seats, or offices, but for a free, independent, fair, and democratic Türkiye. What matters is the spirit of struggle."

IT WILL BE PURGED OF ITS PROPS

"There is no room in this march for those who collaborate with the Established Order, those who act as the voice of the dark order, and those who seek a duty elsewhere that our nation, our party, and our delegates have not given them. If the Republican People’s Party is to be purged, it will be purged of those who act as props to this dark order. It will be purged of those who want the 'Losing CHP' instead of the 'Winning CHP'. Because no one can accustom us to defeat anymore. Either the rusty chains of the Established Order will encircle this nation, or our nation will break the chains and continue on its path. This is the matter."

24 MAY IS A NEW TURNING POINT

Expressing that 24 May, when the CHP was entered by police force, is a turning point for Türkiye, the CHP Leader Özel concluded his words as follows:

"After that date, there is a before and an after. After that date, those who stand by the elected will, democracy, and justice are with us without 'ifs' or 'buts'. The march from the Headquarters towards the parliament and the nation is a march that has begun to leave the old, obsolete, and corrupt dark order behind with its palace and its puppets, and to establish a new order with the nation."

A STRUGGLE OF FRONTS, NOT POSITIONS

"The target is not only the CHP. Our entire democratic system is in danger. That is why the struggle must not be a battle of positions, but a battle of fronts. Seeing the social opposition stand united has strengthened our conviction. Because the first election to be held will be between autocrats and democrats. I call upon everyone who believes in democracy and justice—unions, professional organisations, civil society, institutions, and all political parties—not to stand by the CHP, but to stand by the nation and to claim ownership of their own existence."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP lideri özel, BirGün’e konuştu: Ya müesses nizam ya demokratik Türkiye, published in BirGün newspaper on May 29, 2026.