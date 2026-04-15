CHP Provincial Chairs: We will not be silenced, we will not retreat, we will not surrender!

News Centre

CHP provincial chairs gathered in Ankara following the arrest of CHP Ankara Provincial Chair Ümit Erkol. A joint press statement was released after their meeting. The joint statement on behalf of the provincial chairs was delivered by the CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair, Özgür Çelik.

Noting that they are the elected soldiers of the CHP which became Turkey’s leading party for the first time in 47 years, Çelik stated that the government is trying to survive through political operations disguised as "judicial" actions.

"WE STAND IN SOLIDARITY AGAINST ALL ATTACKS"

Stating that there is a systematic siege against their party and that the arrest of Ümit Erkol is not independent of the attacks targeting them, Çelik said, "We stand in solidarity against all attacks aimed at our party."

Çelik emphasised that they will never deviate from their march towards power.

Stressing that detentions and arrests will not intimidate them, Çelik said, "We will not be silenced, we will not retreat, we will not surrender; we will march, we will not stop."

Stating that the AKP has dragged the country into multiple crises, Çelik emphasised that alongside the economic crisis, there is a crisis of democracy and justice. He stated that a democratic environment must be created where the nation can have its say at the ballot box, and that by-elections must be held.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled CHP'li il başkanları: Susmayacağız, geri çekilmeyeceğiz, teslim olmayacağız!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 15, 2026.