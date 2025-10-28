Citizens in Çorum resisting the quarry: The company is de facto occupying the village

İlayda Sorku

In the village of Karakaya, Çorum, where İbrahim Kaypakkaya, one of the revolutionary leaders of the 68 generation, was born, peasants have been resisting for six months against a quarry and crushing-screening plant project planned by Çelikler Holding. However, despite all objections, the company entered the village yesterday under gendarmerie protection and began work, with the village entrances closed off by the gendarmerie. Life defenders said that despite the ongoing lawsuit and requests to halt the project, the company has effectively occupied the village.

Çelikler Holding, which won the tender for the Samsun-Ankara high-speed train line project, wants to establish a quarry between the villages of Karakaya, Küçükkeşlik and Narlık in Çorum to be used in the line's infrastructure. It has been reported that the company obtained a licence for a 350-acre area but applied for only 180 acres to avoid the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process.

THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE HAD GIVEN ITS APPROVAL

According to the project, 3.5 million tonnes of stone will be extracted annually, of which only 390,000 tonnes will be processed at the crushing and screening plant. It was stated that the remaining 2.9 million tonnes of stone would be used directly on the high-speed railway line without being processed. Peasants stated that this declaration did not reflect the truth and that the company was attempting to evade EIA scrutiny by misleading official institutions. According to the legislation, an EIA is mandatory for crushing and screening plants with a capacity exceeding 400,000 tonnes. Peasants emphasised that the company deliberately declared the limit as 390,000 tonnes.

The local community stated that it was unlawful for the application in question to be examined by the Çorum Governor's Office instead of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change. In recent days, the Çorum Governor's Office, acting beyond its authority, issued a ‘positive EIA’ decision for the project. However, according to the EIA regulation, the authority to issue this decision lies solely with the Ministry.

The peasants took the governor's decision to court. In the lawsuit filed with the Çorum Administrative Court requesting a suspension of execution and cancellation of the decision, the court decided to conduct an expert examination. However, the villagers have not yet been informed about the composition of the expert panel or when it will visit the area. Moreover, the villagers were forced to pay a fee of 120,000 TL for the 7-member panel.

BOMB ON THE VILLAGE HILL

Karakaya village is located right on the edge of the planned quarry. The village centre is only 50-60 metres away from the quarry area. The project states that 191 explosions will be carried out each year. Peasants said that each explosion would directly shake the village, putting houses at risk of collapse. On the other hand, the dust from the project will affect agriculture, livestock and human health for miles around. Water sources in the drought-stricken region are at risk of being completely depleted.

Furthermore, the service road planned between the mine and the Sungurlu Highway will pass over the Gelincik Stream. The stream is the only flowing water source in the area. Directly opposite the road are over 40 acres of apple and walnut orchards established by the villagers, along with hundreds of beehives. The peasants said, ‘This activity will cut our village off from production. Our land will become barren, and our animals will die.’

THE PROCESS IS BEING EXTENDED

Aykut Alyanak, a local resident, stated to BirGün, "Beyond the technical details, the greatest injustice is that the positive EIA decision was given to an unauthorised authority, the Çorum Governor's Office." Alyanak stated that they had applied to the court requesting the cancellation of the decision and the suspension of its implementation, adding, "The court said it would issue a suspension order but has been prolonging the process for a month.’ Drawing attention to the fact that the village entrances have been closed by the gendarmerie, Alyanak said, ‘The villagers do not want the project. The mine is right inside the village, and if the hill is destroyed, the village will also disappear. Not only that, but the planned explosions endanger the villagers' lives. The local community's resistance to the project will continue."

STOPPED BY RESISTANCE

The activity of construction machinery in the area was halted after hours of resistance by citizens. Deniz Özgün Kaplan, one of the lawyers representing the local community, described the situation in the area to BirGün. Kaplan stated that they had filed a lawsuit on 25 September requesting a suspension of the proceedings and added: "The Çorum Administrative Court had requested a defence from the company. The company did not provide this defence. Furthermore, they were required to take a sample from here before applying for a permit. They applied for the permit without taking that sample. The governor's office also gave a positive EIA. The governor's office does not have the authority to give such approval. Furthermore, with this licence approval, they came here to start work. The court appointed a panel of experts to conduct an inspection on 25 November. However, there is still a month to go before the inspection. If work continues here during this period, the trees will be damaged, and the water beds will be damaged."

Reminding that the region had been declared a cultural route by the governorate's decision, Kaplan said, "The cultural route is being damaged. The governor's office has thus bypassed its own decision. No matter how you look at it, there are multiple inconsistencies."

LAWYER AVOIDS BEING RECOGNISED

Kaplan reported that the activity was terminated following negotiations with the gendarmerie personnel, saying, "Through mutual negotiation, we prevented our friends from being detained. But there is no guarantee that they won't use force to arrest people in the future. The negotiations were not conducted with the company's lawyers. The temperature here is around 23 degrees, very hot. Despite the hot weather, the company's lawyer pulled a cap over his head and wore a thick coat to avoid being recognised. He stood behind the gendarmerie and did not communicate with us at all. We actually had a request. We requested that the company halt the operation of the machinery here until the day the expert panel arrived. Not only did the solicitor fail to convey our request to the company, but he also disappeared from there. Therefore, we conducted our negotiations with the gendarmerie personnel and the relevant commanders," he said.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Şirket, köyü fiilen işgal ediyor, published in BirGün newspaper on October 28, 2025.