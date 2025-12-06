Citizens raised their voices from Tandoğan: "Workers demand their due from the budget!"

The "Budget Right of Pensioners and Workers" rally called by Citizens' Unity (Yurttaş Birlikteliği) and supported by many civil society organisations, trade unions and political parties is being held in Ankara.

From the early hours of the morning, citizens gathered in front of Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) and marched to Tandoğan (Anadolu) Square where the rally was to take place.

The citizens who gathered in front of AKM in the morning hours chanted slogans such as "Pensioners will call AKP to account", "Rights law justice" and "There is no salvation alone either all of us together or none of us" while carrying placards reading "Young people demand their due from the budget", "Workers demand their due from the budget" and "Women demand their due from the budget".

"THE AMOUNT OF BREAD COMING INTO OUR HOMES HAS FALLEN"

Addressing the crowd gathered in Tandoğan, Yurttaş Birlikteliği Platform Spokesperson Lawyer Şenal Sarıhan said "A group that does not even make up 10 percent of the country lives in conditions a hundred thousand times better than us on the back of our labour and efforts. I know that if you have grandchildren you can no longer buy them chocolate. The price of bread has gone up but the amount of bread coming into our homes has fallen."

Sarıhan said the following:

"A group that does not even make up 10 percent of the country lives in conditions a hundred thousand times better than us on the back of our labour and efforts. I know that if you have grandchildren you can no longer buy them chocolate. If you have grandchildren you cannot carry home by the kilo the fruit they crave. The price of bread has gone up but the amount of bread coming into our homes has fallen. If we have children at university you are chasing after scholarships. That scholarship only lets them buy a single book but our children want to have somewhere to stay, to feed themselves, to fill their minds with knowledge. You can no longer buy your spouse any item of clothing they want. Even if two people in the household work you have to sit down and do the sums. When you go to the market you no longer look for the best time at the market as before you look for the cheapest time. You even look to see if there is anything spilled on the ground. This is a sign that poverty is deepening in a country.

"WHICH OF OUR HOUSEHOLDS HAS A 90 THOUSAND LIRA SALARY COMING IN?"

Even the poverty line is 90 thousand lira, which of our households has a 90 thousand lira salary coming in? Today there have for a long time been budget talks in parliament. Budget rights mean the rights of labour. They mean the return for work. Sadly our right to our labour is not met in parliament. I used to say 'The walls of this Parliament are very thick'. Then I had the 'chance' to be inside those walls for a short while as well. There too I saw every time that for the walls between inside and outside to let sound pass the people need to fight in a louder and more organised way. We are here to express our demands in a common way. Yurttaş birlikteliği is actually the foundation of a country. If citizens can turn their togetherness into an organised form, can strengthen solidarity among their organisations and can raise their voices together they will have succeeded in becoming a people. Today our pensioners unions, our associations, women and men are all together in Tandoğan to make our voices heard in Parliament. We need to grow this togetherness further."

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL: WE MUST BUILD POWER TOGETHER TO SAVE OUR COMMON FUTURE

Next CHP Chair Özgür Özel took the podium. Saying "We must build power together to save everyone's common future" Özel continued as follows: "There is no salvation alone either all of us together or none of us."

Özel said that they were waging a great struggle for the rights of workers and stressed that they would continue this struggle.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yurttaşlar Tandoğan'dan seslendi: "Emekçiler bütçeden hakkını istiyor!", published in BirGün newspaper on December 6, 2025.