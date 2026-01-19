Citizens want an early election

News Centre

Citizens, worn down by the government’s policies, including the economic crisis, cost-of-living pressures, unemployment and injustice, are raising the demand for an early election. While the AKP–MHP government, with no story left to tell the public, is trying to stay afloat through pressure and the stick of the judiciary, President Erdoğan speaks from every podium about success stories, from the economy to security. But the rosy picture painted by the Palace administration crashes into the wall of reality.

Most recently, the government plastered İstanbul with “it’s being taken from your life” posters to smear the İBB. That move also backfired, and thousands of social media users shared the hardships they face, saying, “You are the ones stealing our lives.” It was seen that the demand from millions for a change of regime is growing by the day.

The latest poll results from SONAR Araştırma also laid bare citizens’ discomfort with the government. Respondents were asked, “Do you want an early election?” and “If there were an early general election today, which party would you vote for?” In the poll, the share of those who want an early general election, at 61.1%, became the focus. It was also seen that in a possible early election only three parties would enter the Grand National Assembly and that the government’s coalition partner MHP would be left out of parliament. SONAR Araştırma’s latest results were as follows: Yes, there should be an early election: 61.1% No, there should not be an early election: 30.2% No opinion / No answer: 8.7%

CHP KEPT ITS LEAD

In response to the question, “If there were a general election this Sunday, which political party would you vote for?” CHP came first with 21.2% of the vote. AKP received 19.1%. Of respondents, 18.2% said they were undecided, 10.2% said they would not vote, 4.1% said they would cast an invalid vote and 4.2% chose not to answer. MHP was at 4.2% and DEM at 5.7%. When those who did not state a preference are distributed proportionally, CHP became Turkey’s new governing party with 33.4% in a general election. AKP could take 30.2%. DEM Parti, with 9%, became the third party able to enter parliament. According to the poll, no other party, including MHP, can enter the Grand National Assembly.

THE ECONOMY IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PROBLEM

In recent years, as the economic crisis has deepened, Turkey has been experiencing severe price rises. With income inequality worsening and the minimum wage becoming the average wage, cost-of-living pressure has become the country’s biggest problem for a large part of the public. ASAL Araştırma’s latest poll had also shown that the country’s most important problem by a wide margin is the economy. According to the poll, the most important problem was the economy at 60.2%, followed by injustice at 9.5% and refugees at 4.4%.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yurttaş erken seçim istiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 19, 2026.