Claim: ‘Akbil’ case dropped, Erdoğan found not guilty

The ‘Akbil case’ file, which was initiated against AKP Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding his term as Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and was suspended on the grounds of his diplomatic immunity, was reopened at the request of Erdoğan’s lawyers and resulted in an acquittal.

According to a report by Alican Uludağ from DW Türkçe, the acquittal decision became final as the prosecution did not appeal it.

ABOUT THE AKBIL CASE

In 2002, Erdoğan and Ali Müfit Gürtuna, who served as Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor after him, were charged with ‘embezzling or acquiring property while in office’ and faced prison sentences of no less than 14 years. The Üsküdar 2nd Heavy Penal Court of the time acquitted 29 defendants in the case, which ended in 2003. The cases of two defendants were separated because they were abroad, while the case of one defendant was dismissed due to his death.

The court panel separated the files of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was the AKP Chairman and Prime Minister at the time, and AKP MPs Mehmet Mustafa Açıkalın, Mikail Arslan and İdris Naim Şahin, due to their status as MPs, in accordance with Article 83 of the Constitution, and ruled that a report should be sent to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) to lift their immunity.

Erdoğan's constitutional immunity continued after he was elected President in 2014.

During this process, the Üsküdar Courthouse was closed and the Anatolia Courthouse was established, and the case was transferred to this courthouse.

THEY PROSECUTED ERDOĞAN WHILE HE WAS IMMUNE

However, it emerged that the part of the Akbil case relating to Erdoğan resulted in an acquittal. According to information obtained by DW Türkçe from judicial sources, the Akbil case against Erdoğan was transferred to the Istanbul Anadolu 6th Heavy Penal Court. Sources stated that the case was reopened after Erdoğan's lawyers submitted a petition to the court.

His lawyers pointed out that all other defendants had been acquitted and requested that the Akbil case concerning Erdoğan also be heard and result in an acquittal. However, the presiding judge at the time stated that the case could not be heard on the grounds that the President had immunity under the Constitution. It was reported that the presiding judge was replaced and a new panel was formed.

It was learned that the new court panel reviewed the case and acquitted Erdoğan. The acquittal became final when the Istanbul Anatolia Chief Public Prosecutor's Office did not appeal the decision.

According to the allegations, when asked how the trial was possible while the President had immunity, sources said, ‘This situation was discussed in the decision. The President also consented.’

However, Erdoğan's official lawyers reportedly left questions on the matter unanswered and did not wish to share the decision. Sources indicate that the decision was made after Erdoğan was re-elected as President in 2023.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that former Interior Minister İdris Naim Şahin was also brought to trial in the same court after his term as a Member of Parliament ended, and he was acquitted.

HOW CAN THE PRESIDENT BE PROSECUTED?

According to the Constitution, the President can only be brought to trial before the High Court of Justice.

The criminal liability of the President is regulated in Article 105 of the Constitution. An investigation into the President can be requested by a motion passed by an absolute majority of the total number of members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT) on the grounds that he has committed a crime. The Assembly may decide to open an investigation by a three-fifths majority of its members voting by secret ballot. At the end of the investigation, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey may also decide to refer the case to the High Court by a two-thirds majority of its members voting by secret ballot. The President can only be tried by the High Court.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İddia: "Akbil" davası raftan indi, Erdoğan beraat etti, published in BirGün newspaper on December 13, 2025.