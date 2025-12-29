Clash during ISIS raid in Yalova: 3 police officers killed

A clash broke out during an ISIS raid carried out by police in Yalova after suspects opened fire on officers. As a result, three police officers were killed and 8 police officers and one watchman were injured.

Teams from the Provincial Police Department carried out an operation against ISIS at a house on the Elmalık village road in the central district. In the clash during the operation, Yasin Koçyiğit, Turgut Külünk and İlker Pehlivan were killed. Zekeriya Kınalı, Eren Çelik, Eren Işık, Cihan Kadıoğlu and Yusuf Irak were taken for treatment at Yalova State Hospital.

Meanwhile, police cordoned off the area around the house and gunfire was heard from time to time. Reinforcement special operations teams were also dispatched from Bursa.

3 POLICE OFFICERS KILLED

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made a statement. Yerlikaya said: “One of these operations took place in Yalova this morning at 02:00. During an operation at an address on Seher Street in İsmet Paşa neighbourhood, our heroic police officers came under fire from ISIS terrorists.

As a result of this treacherous attack, unfortunately 3 of our heroic police officers were martyred. In the attack, 8 of our police officers and 1 watchman were injured. Because there were women and children in the house where the terrorists were, the operation was carried out with great sensitivity. Five women and six children at the address were evacuated alive.

“6 TERRORISTS HAVE BEEN CAPTURED DEAD”

In the clash, 6 terrorists were captured dead. These terrorists are Turkish citizens. The operation was completed at 09:40. Those who target the peace and security of this land will always find our security forces standing before them, writing legends with their courage and sacrifice.

Our martyrs put their lives on the line for the peace and security of our noble nation. They are our heroes who walked towards martyrdom while doing their duty. I pray for mercy for our martyred police officers and offer my condolences to their grieving families, our police organisation and our noble nation. May their ranks be exalted. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured police officers and watchman whose treatment continues.”

Yerlikaya later posted on social media: “In the treacherous attack carried out this morning in Yalova by ISIS terrorists, 3 of our heroic police officers, İlker Pehlivan, Turgut Külünk and Yasin Koçyiğit, were martyred. I pray for mercy for our heroic martyrs and offer my condolences to their bereaved families, our Police Organisation and our Noble Nation.”

5 DETENTIONS

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç posted a statement on social media about the investigation. Tunç said, “I pray for mercy for our heroic police officers who were martyred during the operation at the house where ISIS terrorist organisation members were present in Yalova and I wish our injured police officers a speedy recovery.”

Yılmaz Tunç said: “As part of the investigation launched by the Yalova Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the incident that has deeply upset us all, five public prosecutors have been assigned and five suspects have been detained. The investigation is being conducted thoroughly and in multiple directions. May the souls of our noble martyrs rest in peace and may the heads of their grieving families and our noble nation be held high.”

BROADCAST BAN IMPOSED

RTÜK announced that a temporary broadcast ban had been imposed regarding the clash that occurred during the operation targeting ISIS in Yalova.

In its statement, RTÜK said: “A temporary broadcast ban has been imposed regarding the incident that occurred as part of the operation carried out against the terrorist organisation ISIS in our province of Yalova.”

STATEMENT FROM YALOVA GOVERNOR’S OFFICE

In a statement from the Yalova Governor’s Office, the following was said:

“During a planned operation against the terrorist organisation ISIS within the area of responsibility of our Yalova Police Department, 7 police officers were injured. Within the scope of the incident, Special Operations support teams were dispatched from the province of Bursa to provide operational support. The 7 injured police officers were immediately taken to hospital and, according to the initial medical assessment, the injured personnel are not in a life-threatening condition. Security measures and response work at the scene are continuing in a controlled manner with the participation of reinforcement units.”

EDUCATION SUSPENDED IN THE AREA OF THE CLASH

The Yalova Governor’s Office announced that education was suspended today at five schools in the area.

Civilians and vehicles are not being allowed into the clash area, where natural gas and electricity have been cut.

DETAILS OF THE OPERATION EMERGE

Some details have emerged about the operation carried out by police targeting ISIS in Yalova.

After work by security forces, police carried out an operation at an identified address in Elmalık village, about 9 kilometres from the city centre.

A clash occurred when fire was opened from the house. Seven police officers were injured in the initial gunfire.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yalova'da IŞİD operasyonunda çatışma çıktı: 3 polis hayatını kaybetti, published in BirGün newspaper on December 29, 2025.