Coca-Cola drank the people's water

Gökay Başcan

In Isparta, a region now synonymous with drought and water cuts, the remaining water has been handed over to Coca-Cola. 7.1% of the total water used by Isparta, which has a population of nearly 500,000, will be consumed by just one facility.

Due to the increasing drought linked to the climate crisis, the water crisis is now being experienced even in winter, and the government has allocated the remaining water to companies. Many lakes in the region, including Eğirdir and Kovan, the country's largest lakes located in Isparta, have dried up.

In Isparta, where the water crisis has deepened, regular water cuts throughout the year have caused hardship for citizens. Furthermore, in the village of Direkli in Isparta, citizens who opposed the DSİ's project to divert natural spring water to the Darıderesi Dam flocked to the area where the construction machinery was operating. Last June, elderly people who came to the protest with their walking sticks crossed the gendarmerie barricades and entered the work area. There were occasional clashes between the gendarmerie and the villagers, with some people affected by pepper spray and others fainting from the heat.

FOURTH EIA APPROVAL

Ignoring citizens' objections and leaving the public without water, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change approved Coca-Cola Beverages Inc.'s request to increase the capacity of its soft drink production facility. The soft drink production facility, located in the Gönen district of Isparta, first began operations in 2016.

Over the past nine years, it has increased its capacity three times, each time with a decision that an EIA was not required. Most recently, the company was granted approval once again to more than double its capacity, effectively depriving the people of Isparta of their water. The company, which has consumed 776 million 110 thousand litres of water annually to date, will now use 1 billion 659 million 972 thousand litres of water with the capacity increase.

CONNECTED TO THE COMPANY

The total annual water supply in Isparta, home to approximately 500,000 citizens, is 23 million tonnes. Thus, a single facility will use 7.1% of the total water consumed by the entire city. In addition, the production facility will generate nearly 50 kilograms of waste packaging per day. The company will spend nearly 2 billion TL for the capacity increase, which will be carried out with the environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval granted by the Ministry of Environment. In the EIA file, which also included the opinions of local administrations, no institution raised any objections.

The municipality is wasting water It has emerged that Isparta Municipality, which calls on the public to save water, wasted nearly half of the annual water entering the system in 2023. According to a report published last week, findings identified during an audit conducted by the Court of Auditors at Isparta Municipality were included in a report published last week. Court of Accounts auditors determined that 52.85 per cent of the total 24,728,867 cubic metres of water entering the Isparta Municipality system in 2023 was billed, while 47.15 per cent, or 11,660,739 cubic metres, was recorded as non-revenue water.

This was the institution's action plan Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, who prepared a nine-point action plan last year to save Lake Eğirdir, said, "Our action plan to give life-giving water to our uniquely beautiful Lake Eğirdir is ready. We will take all necessary steps, including bottom sediment cleaning and water replenishment."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Halkın suyunu Coca-Cola içti, published in BirGün newspaper on January 1, 2026.