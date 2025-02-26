Colani played his own tune and sang along: No place for minorities

At the "National Dialogue Conference," where Kurds, Druze, and Alevis were not invited, jihadist leader Colani emphasized unity. Meanwhile, Druze, who are gradually moving toward autonomy, received support from Netanyahu.

As Syria’s fragmented structure becomes more pronounced—with the Druze gradually moving toward autonomy and the Kurds institutionalizing their de facto administration—the jihadist-led National Dialogue Conference was held. The conference, which discussed the post-Bashar al-Assad political situation and the constitution, excluded not only the Kurds but also the Druze and Alevis.

The National Dialogue Conference Preparation Committee, composed of seven members—five of whom were from HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) or affiliated figures—also did not include any Kurdish, Druze, or Alevi representatives. However, a Christian representative was included in the committee.

Established on February 12, the Preparation Committee sent invitations to more than 600 individuals from both within and outside the country for the National Dialogue Conference.

REACTIONS FROM ALL SIDES

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which were not invited to the conference, reacted strongly to their exclusion. Thirty-five parties and organizations aligned with the PYD jointly condemned the National Dialogue Conference. Kurdish groups signing the statement criticized the unilateral selection of conference participants and their presentation as the legitimate representatives of Syrian regions, emphasizing that this approach amounted to denial and exclusion. They called for a genuine dialogue and an inclusive conference.

The spiritual leader of the Syrian Druze community, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, commented, "We have not seen the ability to govern the country or shape a state properly." Meanwhile, the Syrian Turkmen Assembly, which was also not invited, denounced the exclusionary approach of the preparation committee, stating, "We reject their dismissive stance toward us."

ANKARA’S INTERESTS

The National Dialogue Conference, which also addressed the justice system, economic framework, and institutional transformation plan, is set to have its proposals reviewed by the "interim government," which will be officially established on March 1, according to Committee Spokesperson Hasan Dighaym.

Dighaym explicitly stated that Ankara’s interests would be taken into account, emphasizing, "The SDF will not be included in the National Dialogue Conference. The national content of the conference will reject any separatist agenda."

COLANI SAID 'UNITY'

The leader of HTS, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani (Ahmad al-Sharaa), opened the conference with a speech, declaring, "We must strongly oppose anyone who seeks to undermine our security and unity."

Speaking at the People’s Palace in Damascus, Jolani described the situation as a "historic opportunity for Syria’s reconstruction," asserting: "Syria is an indivisible whole. No one can partition this country. We will not allow those who seek to divide Syria to succeed. We must be patient and not place a burden on Syria greater than it can bear." He also issued a call for disarmament, stating, "Handing over weapons to the state is both a duty and an obligation."

Meanwhile, the jihadist regime’s Foreign Minister, Asad Hasan Shaybani, emphasized in his speech that they were working towards lifting sanctions and opening up new investment opportunities.

DRUZE ANNOUNCE MILITARY COUNCIL IN SWEIDA

Rejecting the Damascus administration’s decision on “disarmament,” the Druze are gradually moving towards autonomy in the south of the country. In Sweida province, the Druze have formed an armed organization under the name of the "Military Council" for self-defense. Several armed groups in the Quneitra, Daraa, and Sweida regions have decided to join the newly declared military formation. A few hours after the announcement of the Military Council, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "We will not allow HTS or the new Syrian army forces to enter the area south of Damascus. We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria, including the Quneitra, Daraa, and Sweida provinces."

SDG-HTS OIL AGREEMENT

As discussions on the future of the Northeastern Syria continue, last week, an oil agreement was signed between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Petroleum, Ahmed Suleiman, announced that oil from fields under SDF control has started to be supplied to the central government in Damascus. He stated that the oil is being sourced from wells in the Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

