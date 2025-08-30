Colani took AKP as an example, created his own Alevis: Council declaration responds to HTŞ Alevism

İbrahim Varlı

While the US and Western actors continue their attempts to shape Syria, the “autonomy” declaration of the Alevis targeted by HTŞ, covering Latakia, Tartus, Hama and Homs, has created a new actor in the equation. The Alevis, who were massacred by radical Islamists that seized power after overthrowing the Assad government on 8 December, are trying to be active both on the ground and at the table through the "Central and Western Syria Political Council" they founded.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) noted that the demand for self-administration covered Latakia and Tartus provinces as well as parts of Homs and Hama, and that it was an attempt at a federal structure based on geographical criteria. It was stated that the most suitable form of governance for Syria is a secular and democratic federal system and that a monochrome centralised structure was rejected.

NORTH AND SOUTH EXAMPLE

After the fall of Assad, the Kurds’ autonomous structure in the north and east was joined by the Druze declaration of autonomy in the south. Syria already has a three-part political structure. Turkey’s presence in the north continues as well. The disagreements in the US and France-led attempts to integrate the SDF into Damascus have not yet been overcome. The Turkey-backed administration of Ahmed al-Shara (Colani) demands that the SDF abandon autonomy and join them. The Kurds, however, insist on a model in which they have their own administration and their rights are secured constitutionally.

The American administration is seeking to reconcile the SDF and HTŞ at some point. The US Special Envoy to Turkey and Syria, Tom Barrack, most recently sent messages to the Kurds, Damascus and Ankara by saying “just below federation”.

RESPONSE TO HTŞ’S MOVE

Syrian Alevi sources told BirGün that the main factor behind the initiative was Colani’s plan to create his own Alevis. Accordingly, the “council declaration” came after the HTŞ administration established a pro-regime Alevi organisation. Our sources stated that the HTŞ administration under Ankara’s control drew reaction by applying the AKP government’s tactics and trying to create its own Alevis, and that Colani is attempting to divide and fragment the Alevis and pull them under his own influence.

COLANI CHASING IMAGE

Colani, who wants to fragment the integrity of the Alevis on the Mediterranean coast of the country and pull at least a part of them under his control, aims to repair his image in the international arena through “the regime’s Alevis”. Sources noted that Colani, invited to the UN General Assembly opening in New York in September, plans to address the world from the UN rostrum with the claim “I also have the support of the Alevis”.

It was also underlined that Colani will release 4-5 thousand imprisoned soldiers as a “goodwill” gesture and try to gain popularity over his own Alevis in this way.

The council, organised abroad, does not name countries but says they have supporters. While eyes are on Russia, France and the UAE are also mentioned.

Our source, who had taken part in previous Alevi assemblies before the "Central and Western Syria Political Council", also stated the following about the structure of the actors who declared the council:

“All those who declared the Central and Western Syria Council are abroad, some in Europe, mainly in the UK and Germany. Some are in the UAE. In reality, they have little power on the ground. Their economic, political and military power is limited. Therefore, the chances of the council advancing are not very high.”

TOM BARRACK EFFECT

According to our sources, although the formation of the council was triggered by various actors in Syria forming their own self-governments, the real trigger was the words of US Envoy Barrack.

Our source said that Barrack’s remarks that Syria should consider some decentralised forms of administration excited some Alevis. He continued:

“There are a couple of Alevi towns in the Golan. They once met some Israeli officials and asked for support against the massacres in the coastal areas. But Israel stayed distant from this demand, saying ‘that is not our strategic extension’. Feeling alone and lacking any backing, the Alevis attempted such an initiative also under the influence of motives like finding support from inside or outside.”

ALEVIS NOT A SINGLE BLOCK

The Alevis in Syria are not a whole either. Thus, the “council” declaration has not, at least for now, created the expected effect. If the “council” can gather all Alevis around it as desired, it may turn into an important actor like the SDF and the Sweida Military Council.

Hediye Levent, who closely follows the region, also expressed in her article in Evrensel that there are several different approaches among the Alevis with the following words:

“One group argues that an agreement with the al-Shara administration is necessary, and considers contacts with Turkey and support from Turkey important in this regard. Another group is completely opposed to the al-Shara administration, but they are stuck because Alevis do not have armed structures like the Druze or SDF, and no international structures or countries have come forward to support them. Also, the lack of political or religious leaders among the Alevis in Syria and the fact that such a structure has been prevented from forming for decades make the Alevis even more vulnerable.”

A HOT AUTUMN AWAITS SYRIA

While US and Israeli attempts to shape Syria continue, the tensions between the Heyet Tahrir al-Sham (HTŞ) administration in Damascus and the Kurds, Druze and Alevis may lead to new clashes. The models put forward in a fragmented Syria contain the dynamics of new crises. A hot autumn awaits Syria.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Colani AKP’yi örnek aldı, kendi Alevisini yarattı: Konsey ilanı HTŞ Aleviliğine tepki, published in BirGün newspaper on August 30, 2025.