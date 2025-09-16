Company and police hand in hand: İkizköy under siege

Berkay Sağol

The occupation of villages began with the passage of an occupation law in Parliament, drafted in accordance with the demands of mining companies. Drawing strength from the omnibus bill that paved the way for the “relocation” of olive groves and the destruction of forests, the construction machinery of YK Energy, a joint venture between Limak and IC İçtaş, entered Akbelen in a dawn raid accompanied by law enforcement.

Early yesterday morning, the gendarmerie raided the village, blocked its entrances and exits, and surrounded the area. With this blockade in place, YK Energy's construction machinery and trucks were brought into the village. Under gendarmerie protection, the uprooting of olive groves began.

Nejla Işık, the mukhtar of İkizköy, along with Halil Şallı, Seçil Şallı and Serpil Şallı, peasants who stood up for their trees and land, were detained and taken to the Milas District Gendarmerie Command. After giving their statements, the peasants were released. "We are not the criminals. The criminals are the companies cutting down the olive trees in our village. We will not let these greedy companies take our land or our olives.‘

WE WILL NOT SURRENDER OUR VILLAGE

The citizens who were detained and then released spoke to BirGün. İkizköy village mukhtar Işık said, ‘We barely managed to get into the area, it's a huge area. Hundreds of olive trees will be cut down there alone. The area was surrounded by soldiers, and water cannons were waiting. When we went there, we saw that the fruit and olive trees had been uprooted. We were detained and removed from the area. There can be no life without olives, land, or water. Our struggle is a struggle for a dignified life. We will never give up our struggle."

Halil Şallı from the village of Karacahisar in the region said, "No matter which agricultural engineer they bring, uprooting and cutting down olive groves at this time of year is wrong." Drawing attention to the water sources in the region, Şallı said, "We don't want our olive trees to be uprooted, nor do we want our water sources to be wasted. We are against this, and we will fight to the end," he said.

Seçil Şallı said, "We came when we heard about the destruction. Behind the olive trees are our lands and our water. The entire Bodrum Peninsula is fed from here; it gets its water from here. When these water sources dry up, where will they get their water?"

∗∗∗

‘SCIENTIFIC’ MASSACRE

Despite warnings from experts and many previous bad examples, the mainstream media claimed that the olive trees were being saved by being relocated. In a report released to the public via DHA, it was argued that the olive trees at the YK Energy mining site were not being cut down but were being “relocated using scientific methods”. The report stated that nine olive trees had been transplanted as part of an R&D project conducted at Ankara University Technopark, and all had taken root. It further claimed that 151 olive trees in Milas had also been transplanted to new locations with MAPEG approval. Agricultural Engineer Muhittin Kayabaş, who was involved in the project, stated on the day the villagers resisting for their land were detained, ‘All scientists and producers know that the olive trees were moved.’

Dursun Uysal, spokesperson for the Village Heads Advisory Council and village mukhtar of Karacaağaç, said, "Olive trees are important to us, but we cannot give up the power plant either. Let the power plants operate, let the workers work, let there be employment, and let our olives live. Mining and olives can coexist."

∗∗∗

SOLIDARITY EVERYWHERE

The raid and arrests in Akbelen were met with reactions across the country. In Istanbul, life defenders gathered in front of the Kadıköy Eminönü Pier at the call of the We Won't Give Up Our Land İstanbul Campaign Group and raised their voices with the slogan, ‘Hands off my olive trees, justice for Akbelen.’ The statement said, ‘After the omnibus bill passed in Parliament, all legal obstacles in front of the company were removed. With the provisions in the omnibus bill that paved the way for the olive trees to be moved, the occupation of Akbelen began.’

In İzmir, citizens gathered in front of the Türkan Saylan Cultural Centre and showed their solidarity with the people of İkizköy, saying, ‘Akbelen is not alone.’ The statement said, ‘Pressure is increasing on the people of İkizköy who want to protect their olive groves and living spaces,’ adding, ‘We will continue to fight for our olive trees, our nature and our right to life.’

In Eskişehir, defenders of life gathered in Köprübaşı and staged a sit-in. The statement said, ‘Enough is enough! We call for the law to be repealed. Olive groves, forests, water basins, and agricultural and living areas cannot be sacrificed to capital.’

∗∗∗

WITH THE LAW, THE OCCUPATION IS NOW LEGAL!

Although repeatedly amended and hollowed out during the AKP's rule, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) regulation and Law No. 3573 on olive trees were the biggest legal obstacles facing mining monopolies. Finally, in July, amid a process where lawyers were dragged across the floor of Parliament and villagers were barred from entering, the omnibus bill demanded by mining monopolies passed through Parliament. With the passage of the omnibus bill, described by environmentalists, academics and lawyers as an “occupation law”, plundering and pillaging gained momentum across the country. Centerra Gold set its sights on Samsun Alaçam. Kırşehir, meanwhile, is targeted for plunder by local mining companies: Defaş Madencilik ve Sanayi Anonim Şirketi, a joint venture between Demir Export A.Ş., affiliated with Koç Holding, and Fernas İnşaat A.Ş., owned by AKP Batman MP Ferhat Nasıroğlu. Başkar Madencilik has set its sights on Bolu Mengen.

WHAT DID THE LAW BRING?

Just two months after the occupation law, which directly targets Milas and even includes the maps of 48 villages, passed through Parliament, the expected happened in Akbelen. A dawn raid was carried out on İkizköy. Taking advantage of the occupation law, which removed any obstacles to the so-called removal of olive trees, Limak Holding and IC İştaş surrounded the village with the help of law enforcement to plunder it. With the occupation law passed by Parliament, the way was paved for mining and energy monopolies as follows:

• 48 villages and neighbourhoods in Muğla alone will be evacuated.

• The EIA process is bypassed.

• The consultation period for institutions has been shortened; if no response is given, it is considered ‘positive’.

• The way has been paved for mining and energy projects in olive grove areas.

• The villagers' land is being expropriated ‘urgently’ for the projects.

• MAPEG has been granted the authority to make decisions on behalf of other public institutions.

• A committee chaired by the Vice President will be able to grant permits on its own.

• Public will and scientific opinion are being disregarded.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Şirket kolluk el ele: İkizköy kuşatıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on September 16, 2025.