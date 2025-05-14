Concordatum hit record levels

The economic crisis in Turkey is no longer only felt in the kitchen, but also in factory chimneys, courtrooms and ad websites. Employers as well as workers are under heavy financial pressure. As the wheels of production come to a standstill, companies are declaring concordat one after another. In April alone, 199 provisional terms and 136 definitive terms were issued, while 87 applications were rejected. Bankruptcy decision were issued about 10 companies in 1 month.

RIGHT TO THE RECORD

According to the data of Konkordatotakip.com's Press Advertisement Agency, concordat requests increased at a record level in the first four months of 2025 compared to 2024.

- Temporary respite decisions increased by 145 per cent and reached 782.

- The number of companies granted a final respite decision increased by 287 per cent to 526.

- The number of companies whose concordat request was rejected increased by 95 per cent to 333.

- The number of companies with a bankruptcy decision increased by 51.4 per cent to 53.

ONE BY ONE THE SHUTTERS ARE COMING DOWN

CHP Gaziantep MP Melih Meriç said, "These data are not numbers, they are a cry. The economy in Turkey is not being managed, it is drifting. Concordat has become the name of the country's economy, not companies".

Explaining that even factories are being put up for rent and sale on property websites, Meriç said, "Factories are being disposed of not for production, but to get rid of them. Loans cannot be accessed, energy costs cannot be predicted, there is no demand. The producer is talking about bankruptcy, not profit."

Factories are also being sold in Antep, one of the important industrial cities. While 140 factories were put up for sale in the city, 120 factories were advertised for rent.

