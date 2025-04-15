Congress investigation: Statements begin for 86 people including İmamoğlu

The investigation into CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress, held on 4–5 November 2023 at Ankara Sports Hall, is ongoing.

In the ongoing investigation, in which 21 individuals have so far given statements as witnesses, the process of taking statements from 86 people has begun following the inclusion in the case file of a report from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), submitted for the examination of financial transactions of those mentioned in witness statements. The witness testimonies, MASAK report, SGK (Social Security Institution) records, land registry records, and related documents have all been taken into consideration.

As part of the investigation, it has been learned that one of the suspects, CHP Headquarters lawyer Çağlar Çağlayan, has given a statement.

The prosecution’s list of suspects includes CHP’s imprisoned Presidential Candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, as well as some party officials and journalists Şaban Sevinç and İsmail Saymaz.

Source: Kurultay soruşturması: İmamoğlu dahil 86 kişinin ifade işlemleri başladı