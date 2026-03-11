Construction sites have become murder scenes over the past three years

Labour Service

The lack of precautions is killing workers. Every month, dozens of workers in the country lose their lives in workplace accidents. The Occupational Health and Safety (İSİG) Council released its report on workplace accidents in February. At least 126 workers lost their lives in workplace accidents in February. The number of workers who lost their lives in the first two months of the year was calculated to be at least 284.

In February, the highest number of workplace fatalities, 27 deaths, occurred in the construction sector. Twenty-one workers lost their lives in the transport sector, and 12 workers in the trade/office/education sector. Three of those killed in workplace fatalities were women workers. At least six migrant workers lost their lives in February. Only one of the workers killed in workplace fatalities was a union member; 123 were not unionised. Of the prominent causes of death, 67 per cent of falls from height occurred in construction. Forty-nine workers died in industry, 40 in services, 30 in construction, and seven in agriculture.

ONE IN FOUR CONSTRUCTION WORKERS DIED IN EARTHQUAKE-HIT CITIES

The ISIG Assembly also included in its report an assessment of the workers who lost their lives in the reconstruction and demolition activities that continued in the earthquake-hit cities in the three years following the earthquakes of 6 February.

According to the report, at least 296 workers lost their lives in workplace fatalities in 11 cities over the past three years. Fifteen of those who died were children, and 22 were migrant workers. Only one of the 296 workers who died here was a unionised worker. The report included the following findings regarding work-related deaths in these cities:

"In Turkey, 22 per cent of construction workers who died in 2024 and 27 per cent in 2025 lost their lives in earthquake-affected cities. 33 per cent of work-related deaths in earthquake-affected cities in 2024 and 37 per cent in 2025 occurred on construction sites. Looking at the causes of death among construction workers in earthquake cities, 43% died from falls from height, 26% from crushing/collapses, and 9% from electrocution. The main economic activity in the region is concentrated on the construction of cities. The local population is also being re-proletarianised through construction. Insecure working conditions prevail, and construction workers continue to die."

Source: İSİG raporu yayımlandı: Şubat ayında en az 126 işçi hayatını kaybetti