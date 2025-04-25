Copy-paste-seizure

Timur Soykan

Since the coup attempt on 19 March, the string of scandalous judicial practices shows no sign of ending. Here is yet another example: Following the operations targeting İBB, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office requested the appointment of trustees to 52 companies, including İmamoğlu İnşaat. This request was submitted to the 4th Criminal Judgeship of Peace in İstanbul.

The decision made by the judge on 10 April 2025 began as follows: “In the investigation file conducted by our İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding suspects Fatih Keleş and Ertan Yıldız, an indictment has been issued and a lawsuit filed on the grounds of unlawful fundraising…”

NOT A DEFENDANT, BUT WRITTEN AS ONE

In the decision text, the judge refers to the case concerning the purchase of the Istanbul provincial headquarters of CHP. However, Ertan Yıldız, an İBB Presidential Advisor and businessman whose name appears in the decision, is neither a suspect nor a defendant in that case. And this isn’t the only error in the decision.

Further in the decision, it is stated that in the case opened on allegations of unlawful fundraising, many witnesses made claims of bribery, misconduct in public office, bid rigging, and illicit enrichment, and that a re’sen (ex officio) investigation was launched on 18 October 2024. The decision text continues as follows: “…the organisation leader, suspect Ekrem İmamoğlu, has, since his time as Mayor of Beylikdüzü, placed organisation members subject to him into positions within the departments and subsidiaries of the Metropolitan Municipality after becoming Mayor of İBB…”

TRUSTEE APPOINTED TO COMPANY

In this decision, which frames a mayor working with his own team as a crime, İmamoğlu and others are accused of committing offences such as bid rigging, aggravated fraud, bribery, and misconduct in public office. The judge, who claims that the money obtained through these actions was transferred to the companies, ruled for the appointment of trustees with a four-page decision, two pages of which consisted solely of company names.

The full administrative authority of 24 companies was transferred to trustees, namely the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF). The owners and managers of these companies no longer have any say. For 28 companies, the judge ordered the appointment of oversight trustees. This means that all decisions made by the owners and managers of these companies must now be approved by the TMSF’s oversight trustee.

IRRELEVANT ACCUSATION IN THE JUSTIFICATION

However, the reasoning behind this decision contains a mind-boggling section. The judge wrote the following: “Based on the organised crime nature of the suspects, it has been strongly determined that they provided services for a commission in transferring money to illegal betting sites and in matters of financial security, and that they committed acts of laundering proceeds of crime through the activities of the above-mentioned companies, within the scope of the predicate offence.”

Despite there being no charges related to illegal betting, the decision presents ‘illegal betting’ as a predicate offence. Legal experts believe this stems from a copy-paste decision, as there are no such allegations in the earlier parts of the ruling either.

And with this decision, trustees were appointed to 52 companies that employ thousands of people, have investments both domestically and internationally, and are engaged in exports.

‘FEARS OF A TAKEOVER’

The political operation and seizure of companies has dealt a severe blow to property and commercial security in Turkey. Moreover, there are growing concerns that these companies might be “taken over.”

Following operations against Dilan and Engin Polat and international criminal organisations, the conversion of seized luxury cars into police vehicles had already sparked public debate. Normally, confiscated assets and properties can only be sold or liquidated by the TMSF once a court ruling becomes final—that is, after a forfeiture order is issued.

However, a provisional article was added to the law. This article states: “…The sale and liquidation processes shall be carried out by the relevant company’s management/board of directors, asset trustees, or the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund.”

Those whose companies have been seized now fear, based on this provisional article, that their businesses may be sold to individuals close to the government.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kopyala-yapıştır-el koy, published in BirGün newspaper on April 25, 2025.