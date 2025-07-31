Corruption allegations left to gather dust

Öncü Durmuş

The palace regime is trying to justify its judicial assaults on the opposition to the public by invoking claims of “corruption.” From mayors to local officials, many people remain in prison under these allegations.

The lack of indictments, secret witnesses based on statements like “I heard” or “I believe,” and a chain of legal violations have rendered these attacks entirely lacking in credibility. Meanwhile, the AKP government’s long record of corruption is being systematically concealed.

Even what occurred at İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality during AKP control is enough to expose this history.

It is worth recalling the major corruption allegations, from irregularities in tenders to municipal affiliates like İGDAŞ, İSFALT, İSTAŞ, KİPTAŞ, İDO, AKBİL, Halk Ekmek, and the Albayrak Group, known to be close to President Tayyip Erdoğan.

SERIOUS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS

Allegations of corruption at İBB began surfacing in 1994, when Erdoğan became mayor, focusing on claims that he and his circle used municipal resources to build a political and economic power centre.

At the core of these claims were tender rigging, the funneling of public funds to select companies, political staffing, and media control. On 13 March 2002, the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Cassation forwarded a “decision” to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which led to an indictment against Erdoğan on 30 May 2002 for “rigging tenders.”

Following this indictment, İstanbul’s 7th Criminal Court of First Instance launched a public case, which was later merged with a separate public case in the 4th High Criminal Court. Meanwhile, Üsküdar’s 2nd High Criminal Court ruled on a case involving 37 defendants over corruption in the implementation of the Akbil system. On 1 December 2003, after Erdoğan became prime minister, the court issued an acquittal.

$1 BILLION IN PUBLIC LOSSES

The corruption files included cases involving municipal affiliates. Eighteen separate investigations uncovered corruption in İGDAŞ, İSFALT, İSTAŞ, KİPTAŞ, İDO, AKBİL, billboard revenues, and Halk Ekmek. The total value of these cases exceeded 50 trillion lira (approximately $1 billion at the time).

Files showed tenders awarded to companies controlled by people close to Erdoğan. For example, the meter reading job for İGDAŞ was given to Lonca A.Ş., owned by Erdoğan’s associate Ahmet Hamdi Pınarcık and advisor Tufan Mengi. While the same job cost 21 cents at İSKİ, it was awarded to Lonca at $1.55, causing 22.5 trillion lira in public losses in that deal alone.

THE BIG QUESTION MARK: ALBAYRAK GROUP

A major part of the corruption allegations involved the Albayrak Group. Figures from Erdoğan’s school and political circle, the Albayrak brothers Nuri, Ahmet, and Muzaffer, later admitted they were favoured in tenders and conducted business directly with Erdoğan. The group is alleged to have grown into a billion-dollar empire with funds from the municipality.

The group soon became part of a media overhaul. Yeni Şafak, owned by Albayrak and launched in 1997, became a mouthpiece and defensive tool. Tied to the group, Kanal 7 received large public advertising contracts under the guise of “municipal promotion,” despite low viewership.

Yeni Şafak Board Chair Mustafa Albayrak’s confessions appeared in Soner Yalçın’s book Kayıp Sicil. Albayrak stated:

“After Erdoğan, my brother’s classmate and close friend from Fatih İmam Hatip High School, was elected mayor of İstanbul in 1994, we developed ties with the municipality. My brother Nuri was elected a municipal council member. Ahmet Albayrak also had a good relationship with Erdoğan. After Erdoğan was elected, getting municipal tenders became easier. We supported his campaign with everything we had. Since municipal staff and officials were aware of this, we often obtained tenders without any direct instruction from Erdoğan.”

A SYSTEM OF CORRUPTION

Statements by former AKP MP Harun Karaca, made after “repentant” suspects in the İmamoğlu investigation were released, highlighted a systemic structure. Karaca said:

“Receiving commissions from tenders is the job of a specific cadre. The process must stay internal. Initially, high discounts were applied, but later reduced so that firms could pay commissions. The Albayrak family had such long-standing ties with Erdoğan that they bypassed us and dealt with him directly.”

Gang-related allegations that emerged alongside the corruption claims were dismissed in court. In the cases brought before İstanbul’s 4th High Criminal Court, charges included forming a criminal organisation, tender rigging, abuse of trust, and forgery.

NO ONE WAS PUNISHED

Investigations were systematically blocked. Although the Ministry of Interior authorised an investigation into Erdoğan, the Council of State’s 2nd Chamber overturned the decision. Among those who overturned it was Hüseyin Karakullukçu, who later became President of the Council of State in 2011. Despite all the claims and confessions, cases were either closed or defendants shielded by parliamentary immunity. No one received any punishment.

IMMUNITY SHIELD FOR AKP MEMBERS

Close associates of Erdoğan at İBB and affiliated business figures gained immunity after being elected to Parliament in 2002.

Mustafa Açıkalın, a defendant in the İGDAŞ, Akbil, and Albayrak cases, became AKP MP for Sivas. İdris Naim Şahin, appointed İBB Deputy Secretary General in 1994 and involved in Akbil and Albayrak investigations, entered Parliament as an İstanbul MP and later became Interior Minister.

Binali Yıldırım, named in the İDO file, served as Minister of Transport from 2002–2013 and 2015–2016, was Erdoğan’s advisor in 2014–2015, and was later appointed Prime Minister. He ran and lost twice to Ekrem İmamoğlu in the 2019 İstanbul elections.

Harun Karaca, accused of embezzlement and commission-taking, served on boards of municipal affiliates and was elected İstanbul MP for three terms.

Necmi Kadıoğlu, accused of corruption and former head of İBB’s Resources and Affiliates Department, was elected mayor of Esenyurt in 2004 and served until his resignation in December 2017.

Nurettin Canikli, tied to Albayrak Group operations, was elected Giresun MP for AKP in four elections. In the 65th Government, he became Deputy PM and later Defence Minister.

Mehmet Sekmen, accused of misconduct, was elected AKP MP in 2002, then mayor of Erzurum in 2014 and 2019.

NO ONE CONVICTED

All corruption cases were dropped after Erdoğan became prime minister. Judges and prosecutors who acquitted the defendants were later promoted.

İsmail Rüştü Cirit, who signed the acquittals, served as President of the Court of Cassation from 2015 to 2020. Hadi Salihoğlu, who filed the Akbil case but never appealed it, later became İstanbul Chief Prosecutor following the 17–25 December corruption probes. Hüseyin Avni Coş, who issued a “no need for investigation” decision in the KİPTAŞ case, was appointed governor and served until 2017. Akbil expert witness Adem Sözüer, despite raising suspicions, issued statements favouring defendants and later became Dean of İstanbul Law Faculty and a legal advisor to Erdoğan.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tozlu raflarda kalan yolsuzluk iddiaları, published in BirGün newspaper on July 31, 2025.