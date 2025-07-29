Cost of living crisis on the table, public workers determined: We will break this game

BirGün / Ankara

The public sector collective agreement talks, which were supposed to begin on the first working day of August, were brought forward due to Labour and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan’s overseas trip.

The talks, which will determine the wage increases and employment rights for nearly 4 million civil servants and 2.5 million retired civil servants, were attended by the heads and representatives of the Memur-Sen, Türkiye Kamu-Sen, and Birleşik Kamu-İş confederations.

23 YEARS SUMMARISED: HUNGER, POVERTY, MISERY

Orhan Yıldırım, President of the United Public Workers' Unions Confederation (Birleşik Kamu-İş), attending the talks for the first time, said, “The outcome of a government ruling the country alone for 23 years has been hunger, misery and poverty. If workers, peasants, pensioners, minimum wage earners and civil servants are all saying in unison ‘We can’t make ends meet! Give us our due!’ there is a serious governance problem in that country.”

Yıldırım added, “Despite years of raises being given below inflation at the bargaining table, and despite the lack of strong response from some confederations that have failed to protect workers, we will not let them abandon workers’ rights at the table in this Eighth Term.”

Rejecting the proposed raises based on monthly and annual inflation figures published by TÜİK, which he said do not reflect reality, Yıldırım stated, “For seven terms, the employer has won at the Collective Bargaining Table, and workers have lost. As Birleşik Kamu-İş Confederation, we are determined to break this game that disregards workers. In the Eighth Term collective bargaining talks, we are now here.”

The Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions (KESK), which is not participating in the talks, held a press statement outside the Ministry of Labour and Social Security during the negotiations. With members and leaders from affiliated unions present, they held a banner reading “The collective agreement table is the field of struggle for workers, not loyalists” and frequently chanted slogans like “We want collective agreement, not charity” and “AKP will be held accountable to the people.”

KESK Co-Chair Ayfer Koçak listed issues including poverty, insecurity, forced labour, tax burdens, nepotistic hiring and discrimination in interviews.

A WAGE TO LIVE WITH DIGNITY

Stating that the current game excludes them and hands over all rights to the employer and its confederation, Koçak said, “We want a wage that allows us to live with dignity. We are not asking for six-monthly raises, inflation differentials, flat increases or cumulative lies. We are making a clear demand: no public worker’s wage should fall below the poverty line. Raise the lowest wage above the poverty line.”

Koçak said, “As of July 2025, the lowest public worker’s wage is 50,460 TL. It must be raised above the estimated poverty line of 100,000 TL as of January 2026. That means a 98 percent increase.” She also demanded that the flat payment of 18,682 TL be added to base pay and reflected in pensions as well.

Koçak underlined that the demands of public workers must not be met with temporary fixes but through measures such as: quarterly updates based on the poverty line and economic growth, fair taxation, equality in retirement, full-time public nurseries, a 30-hour working week, transport, food and heating support, the 3600 additional indicator, and equal social rights for all public workers, ensuring a dignified life and secure employment.

STRIKE AT ODTÜ: NOT CHARITY, COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT

Public workers at Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) declared a strike after no progress was made in collective bargaining negotiations. Gathering in front of the ODTÜ PTT, workers marched with slogans to the Rector’s building and posted the strike announcement. The strike is set to begin on 7 August.

Mustafa Özgen, Head of Tez-Koop-İş Ankara Branch No. 2, stated that the government’s third offer on 18 July, though never made official, proposed a 24 percent raise for the first six months and inflation-based raises for the other periods. He noted they later heard the offer was withdrawn.

“This shows even the official inflation rate is considered too much for public workers,” said Özgen, reminding that ODTÜ workers had voiced their demands through various actions from sit-ins to statements in front of the AKP provincial office. “Now our struggle is turning into a strike.”

“We don’t want hopeless waiting, we want a life with dignity. We want collective agreement, not charity,” Özgen said, stressing they would halt production. “On 7 August, we go on strike at ODTÜ. We are coming to halt public life and join the voice of the working class rising from public institutions by saying ‘There is a strike at ODTÜ.’”

HEED OUR CALL

After the failure to reach an agreement in the Framework Protocol for Public Collective Agreements, YOL-İŞ, affiliated to TÜRK-İŞ, posted a strike notice at the General Directorate of Highways.

Union President Ramazan Ağar said they would post strike decisions at nearly 500 institutions across Turkey. Explaining that no consensus had been reached since the process began in January, Ağar stated they would continue to exercise their legal rights. He called on the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to “heed our call.” TÜRK-İŞ President Ergün Atalay announced that the first strike would begin on Friday at Eti Maden.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Geçim krizi masada, kamu emekçileri kararlı: Bu oyunu bozarız, published in BirGün newspaper on July 29, 2025.