Could not speak out against Trump

Speaking at his party's group meeting, AKP President Erdoğan said that a new power struggle was taking place in the world, with valuable metals being shared out. Erdoğan did not mention the US imperialist attack on Venezuela, but in his messages on domestic politics, he accused the main opposition of trying to change the agenda.

Erdoğan also delivered messages regarding the economy, stating that 2026 would be a ‘year of reform.’ Beginning his speech by referring to the latest data on his party's membership, Erdoğan stated that the AKP was the party with the highest number of members. Expressing that new members were continuing to join his party, Erdoğan said that they would pin badges on the MPs who would join his party today. Erdoğan stated that they were going through a period of significant regional and global developments in 2025 and claimed that Turkey had ‘passed a very successful test’ in all areas. Erdoğan said, ‘We passed a very successful test both internally and externally. Despite all the challenges we faced throughout the year, we, as the AKP and the People’s Alliance, did not let our nation hang their heads in shame.

THE SAME OLD STORIES

We have left behind a very intense year in terms of regional and global developments. In 2025, a year marked by crisis, conflict and war, we took the best possible care of the nation's trust. In none of the sensitive outcomes we had to manage did we compromise Turkey's interests in the slightest. From the Russia-Ukraine war entering its fifth year to the Gaza genocide, from Iran to Sudan, from our relations with the US and Europe to the Turkic world, we have passed a very successful test in every area, both domestically and internationally. As the AKP and the People's Alliance, we have not let our nation down. We have always acted in a manner befitting the greatness and honour of Turkey and the Turkish nation.

In 2025, our top priority was the reconstruction of the earthquake zone. We did not disappoint those who trusted us. May the homes we delivered bring happiness and good fortune to their rightful owners. The year 2026 will be a year of reform for our country. We will implement the Turkey Century Reform Programme with the support of our Parliament.

GAVE A MILITARY SALUTE

Hasan Ufuk Çakır, who resigned from the CHP saying, ‘I was marginalised because I was a Kılıçdaroğlu supporter,’ and joined the AKP yesterday, gave a passionate speech after being pinned with the AKP badge. Çakır said, ‘There are two commanders-in-chief. One is Gazi Mustafa Kemal Pasha, the other is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,’ and gave Erdoğan a military salute.

İsa Mesih Şahin had previously made the following statements: "It is time to return home... Those whose hearts beat as one also share the same direction. Our hearts beat for our country, and “our goal will always be a stronger Turkey.” The current developments in the world and the crises in our region require us to be united on the home front and to fight together for a stronger Turkey. With this sense of historical responsibility, I am returning to our home, our refuge, the AKP. I express my gratitude to our President, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for giving us the opportunity to be back in our home.‘

Karatutlu, who switched from the DEVA Party to the AKP, said in a statement after receiving his badge, ’It is time to stand by our President."

‘‘MY COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF’’

Hasan Ufuk Çakır, who said, ‘I was excluded from the CHP because I am a Kılıçdaroğlu supporter,’ made interesting statements in Parliament. Çakır said, "Honourable CHP voters do not follow slanderers and fake Kemalists; they stand by their state and their flag. Neither a CHP member nor a Turkish nationalist would recognise a main opposition party that complains to Britain and Germany.‘ After pinning on his badge, Çakır addressed AKP members as ’my fellow comrades‘ and said, ’There are two commanders-in-chief. One is Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the other is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Trump’a söz söyleyemedi, published in BirGün newspaper on January 8, 2026.