Council of state approves Cengiz’s ecological plunder in Kazdağları

İlayda SORKU

Objections to Cengiz Holding’s Halilağa Copper Mine project in Kazdağları have been rejected by the Council of State with a majority vote. The local community and environmental advocates had appealed the ruling of the Çanakkale 1st Administrative Court, which had refused to annul the positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) decision for the project. However, the 4th Chamber of the Council of State dismissed these objections and upheld the ruling with a majority vote.

The Council of State’s ruling stated: “The request of the non-party TMMOB Chamber of Agricultural Engineers to intervene in the case is rejected; the appeal requests are denied; the decision of the Çanakkale 1st Administrative Court to dismiss the case is upheld; the appeal costs will be borne by the appellants; and the case file will be sent back to the mentioned Administrative Court, as decided by majority vote.”

The forest ecosystems of Kazdağları, along with the region's water sources and settlements, will suffer severe damage if these projects proceed. For over 100 days, local villagers, environmental defenders, and scientists have been resisting logging, road construction, and excavation activities in the forests. However, their struggle has been ignored by the Council of State. Despite warnings from environmental advocates that these projects will cause ecological destruction and wipe out the livelihoods of local communities, the court has disregarded their objections. Environmental defenders will take the case to the Constitutional Court.

A DECISION IN FAVOR OF CAPITAL

The Kazdağları Ecology Platform, commenting on the decision announced after six and a half months, stated:

"Unfortunately, legitimate arguments, legal inconsistencies, and regulatory violations have been ignored in favor of companies and capital. The 4th Chamber of the Council of State rejected our appeal with a 2/3 majority, turning a deaf ear to the voices of villagers, environmental defenders, scientists, and even the natural world itself."

THEY WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

Regarding the ruling, which paves the way for a project that will cause severe destruction in the region, a statement described it as "the new death sentence for Kazdağları," saying:

"When the political power protects its brutal, colonial energy and mining policies through a biased judicial system, capital continues to operate freely, increasing its profits without obstacles. Every corner of our country is now filled with energy and mining projects. Those who remain silent in the face of these eco-destruction projects will bear historical responsibility for these devastations. Those who ignore the voices and resistance of the people, the peasants, and environmental defenders, those who seize water resources, fields, and pastures, those who destroy forests and wildlife, and those who cause ecocide will one day be held accountable before a truly fair legal system."

ANOTHER FAVOUR FOR NUROL

Like Cengiz Holding’s project, Nurol Holding’s Lapseki Gold Mine Project also poses a significant threat to the region’s natural environment. The project is expected to result in deforestation, water pollution, and damage to agricultural land in Kazdağları. The local community has long been fighting against environmentally destructive corporate projects to protect their natural resources and living spaces. However, the Council of State also rejected the objections to the positive EIA decision for Nurol Holding’s Lapseki Gold Mine Project and approved the ruling.

Source: This text has been translated from the article Cengiz'in talanına Danıştay’dan onay