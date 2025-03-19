Coup by the government

Yaşar Aydın

This morning, we woke up to an operation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his close colleagues. Was it a surprise? Not really. After all, the pro-government media had been signaling this move for days. But does the fact that it was expected make it normal? Absolutely not.

Let’s not beat around the bush: This is a government coup.

They are determined to eliminate all obstacles in order to fortify the regime and ensure Erdoğan's re-election once again. The ruling powers have once again demonstrated that there is nothing they won’t do and no method they won’t attempt to achieve this goal.

It is clear that what happened this morning was not an ordinary operation. We are witnessing a carefully pre-planned process, where every detail was arranged in advance, including what journalists and politicians would say.

Simultaneously with the operation, internet access was restricted, and social media was rendered unusable. The İstanbul Governor's Office imposed a four-day protest ban across the city. Metro services were halted, and major roads were made inaccessible, effectively paralyzing movement within the city. İstanbul is now experiencing an undeclared state of emergency. Even those orchestrating these detentions know that they are unlawful.

THEY FEAR THE PEOPLE

The ruling power, having lost public support and grown distant from the people, is now trying to bring society into line through force and repression. In a normal electoral process, they wouldn’t just fail to win they wouldn’t even reach 30% of the vote.

Erdoğan and his Palace regime represent Turkey’s privileged minority. They act as guardians of their interests. They seek to establish a system that renders elections, ballot boxes, and the people's will meaningless. The system aims to create an untouchable structure, allowing only a non-functional opposition. The operation against İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and his colleagues is part of the new regime they are trying to build.

No one should be surprised if the Palace regime continues this repression until they find a candidate whom Erdoğan can defeat at the ballot box. Like all governments that cannot gain the people’s consent and, in fact, fear them, the Palace regime has chosen the same path. However, history the very history they love to reference is filled with the failures of those who attempted such tactics.

RESISTING TOGETHER

This government has nothing left to offer the country. It has no political future. Even those it has gathered around itself are not enough to sustain it. It is impossible for this government to stand up again, to move forward, or to inspire hope among the people. Even if all opposition figures were detained or imprisoned, the reality of the government's situation would not change.

The ruling power has waged war on a broad front one side stretching to Gezi, the other to a potential presidential opponent. However, what it fails to realize or refuses to see is that the very front it is fighting against is the people themselves. A government and a regime that two-thirds of the country openly rejects cannot continue to exist.

Under these circumstances, speaking of the constitution, laws, or fair elections has lost its meaning. We know that courage, just like fear, is contagious. Against evil, goodness will prevail; against oppression, democracy will triumph; against a one-man regime, the people will win.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled İktidar darbesi, published in BirGün newspaper on March 19, 2025.