Crackdown intensifies after İmamoğlu’s arrest

Following the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, pressure on the opposition escalated rapidly. Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney was summoned as a suspect in the CHP congress investigation, and Eğitim-Sen is now under investigation for calling a boycott on March 25. Police carried out house raids in multiple cities, detaining many students and activists, while CHP leader Özgür Özel visited İmamoğlu in Silivri Prison, denouncing the government’s actions.

BEYOĞLU MAYOR İNAN GÜNEY CALLED TO GIVE TESTIMONY

Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney was called to give testimony as a suspect within the scope of the investigation initiated with the allegation that the Republican People's Party (CHP) Istanbul Provincial Congress elections were manipulated and the Law on Political Parties was violated.

The investigation initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into alleged election fraud and violation of the Law on Political Parties in the last elections of the CHP Istanbul Provincial Congress continues.

As part of the investigation, Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney was summoned to the prosecutor's office as a “suspect” to give a statement.

“Within the scope of the investigation conducted by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the crime of opposing Law No. 2820, Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney has been summoned to the prosecutor's office with a call letter to give a testimony,” the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED AGAINST EĞİTİM SEN (EDUCATION AND SCIENCE LABORERS' UNION)

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that an investigation has been launched against the Central Executive Board of Eğitim Sen.

In a statement released yesterday, Eğitim Sen said, “We stand with students against ongoing antidemocratic practices, oppression and lawlessness!” and announced a decision not to provide services in higher education on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Following the statement, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that an investigation has been launched against the Central Executive Board of Eğitim-Sen.

The statement read as follows: “Our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has officially initiated an investigation against the members of the Central Executive Board of Eğitim-Sen and the users of the relevant social media account for the crime of public incitement to commit a crime in relation to the incident of making a call to provoke the social events in our country on 24.03.2025 from the official social media account of Eğitim-Sen without the legal strike conditions being met.”

HOUSE RAIDS IN MANY CITIES: MORE DETENTIONS

Following a palace-led judicial operation, 48 people, including CHP Presidential Candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor (IBB) Ekrem İmamoğlu and the mayors of Şişli and Beylikdüzü, were arrested the previous day.

The protests that started with the detention of IBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu continued after the arrest verdicts.

As the student-led protests spread especially on university campuses and in city centers, police raided the homes of many people in Istanbul, Izmir and Eskişehir this morning.

Many people were detained during the raids.

“Young people, including our friends, were detained in Eskişehir,” SOL Genç (LEFT Youth) said in a statement.

The official statement read as follows:

“Young people who rebel in this country of bans are tried to be silenced with oppression and detentions. Enough is enough! Young people, including our friends, were detained in Eskişehir. These repressions against young people seeking their rights must end, our friends must be released immediately! We will continue to grow the boycott, struggle and resistance.”

ÖZGÜR ÖZEL VISITING EKREM İMAMOĞLU IN SİLİVRİ

Today, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel visits the arrested and suspended IBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in Silivri Prison (Marmara Closed Penal Institution).

“I am ashamed of the atmosphere I am in, of this situation that Turkey has been put in, on behalf of those who govern the country,” Özel told press members after the visit.

Özel said, “On March 19, the civilian coup attempt was again prevented by the will of the people, with the people taking to the streets against the coup plotters.”

Özgür Özel continued as follows: “We are not celebrating Eid in Ankara this year. We celebrated Eid with the opposition, what will we celebrate with this government scheme? Will Akın Gürlek come and give me the Eid sweets!”