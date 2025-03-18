Credit cards as a social issue

Hayri Kozanoğlu

The repayment of individual credit card debt (BKK) is turning into a significant economic and social problem. The primary reason for this issue is that large segments of the population do not earn enough to meet their basic needs and are forced to rely on credit cards to make ends meet. And that monthly interest rates are alarmingly high 4.25% for balances over 25,000 TL and 5% for cash advances. To put this in perspective, a person earning 22,105 TL in minimum wage and carrying a 50,000 TL credit card debt would need to pay 2,125 TL per month just in interest, consuming nearly 10% of their total income.

DEBT HAS REACHED ITS LIMITS

Now, let’s take a closer look at the statistics related to BKK. There are approximately 130.2 million credit cards in the country. According to Interbank Card Center (BKK) data, domestic monthly expenditures reached 1.321 trillion TL (37 billion USD) in January 2025.

As of March 7, 2025, the total BKK balance stood at 1.895 trillion TL, representing a 43.6% increase compared to the previous year. However, a noticeable slowdown in BKK usage has emerged. For instance, on March 8, 2024, exactly a year earlier, the BKK balance was 1.32 trillion TL, showing an annual surge of 154%. After that, a declining trend began. This situation may be pleasing to Mehmet Şimşek, as he believes it slows down demand and consequently helps reduce inflation.

However, there are two main reasons behind the decline in BKK usage. The first reason is that during the May 2023 elections, BKK monthly interest rates were 1.29%. Compared to inflation, borrowing at these rates was practically free, allowing high-limit credit users who were not struggling financially to purchase durable goods like furniture and home appliances or even withdraw cash and invest in foreign currency.

During this period, low-income groups also became dependent on credit-based spending. However, as interest rates soared after the elections, those who had taken advantage of favorable financial conditions disappeared. The burden was left to low-income earners. The second reason is that some citizens who had maxed out their BKK limits turned to personal loans. Since the beginning of the year, the BKK balance increased by 45 billion TL, while consumer loans surged by 86 billion TL.

NON-PERFORMING LOANS EXPLODE

For the reasons listed above, evaluating the worsening issue in BKK based on the number of people affected rather than the total balance provides a more realistic perspective. According to the latest data, the rate of non-performing credit card debt rose to 3.7% as of March 7, 2025. Just a year ago, this figure was only 1.5%.

The number of people who have failed to pay their BKK debts has surged to 1.376 million. When consumer loans and BKK are combined, this number climbs to 1.86 million. Despite the Central Bank lowering its policy interest rate to 42.5%, consumer loan interest rates remain around 65%, making repayments increasingly difficult for those relying on both consumer loans and BKK.

According to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK)'s weekly bulletin, non-performing loans have reached 72.6 billion TL for credit cards and 73.1 billion TL for consumer loans. While these figures are not yet at a level that threatens bank balance sheets, they represent a severe financial crisis affecting millions of struggling households.

CARDS ARE USED FOR ESSENTIAL SPENDING

It is possible to observe from statistics that people are resorting to debt to sustain their daily lives. Currently, installment spending balances stand at 661 billion TL, accounting for about one-third of the total, while non-installment expenditures amount to 1.229 trillion TL, making up two-thirds. For example, on May 5, 2023, just before the elections, installment-based BKK usage was 341 billion TL, while non-installment expenditures stood at 302 billion TL. Over time, the share of non-installment transactions has increased sharply.

This trend can also be observed in BKM’s sectoral spending statistics. The largest category of card-based spending is supermarkets and shopping malls, reaching 237 billion TL. When 65 billion TL spent on dining and 93 billion TL on groceries are added, the total approaches 400 billion TL. Meanwhile, sectors that rely more on installment purchases, such as electronics (64 billion TL) and furniture and decoration (35 billion TL), lag far behind.

38.8 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE CREDIT CARDS

According to the Banks Association of Turkey Risk Center, 38.8 million people use BKK. The average individual debt risk stands at 50,330 TL. By limit brackets, the largest group consists of 53.1 million people in the 100,000 TL and above category. This is followed by 15.7 million in the 50,000-100,000 TL range, 7.9 million in the 25,000-50,000 TL range, and 7.3 million in the 10,000-25,000 TL range.

The highest credit utilization rates are observed in the lower-income brackets, with 40.5% in the 10,000-25,000 TL range and 37.5% in the 25,000-50,000 TL range. In other words, the most financially vulnerable groups hold the highest credit card debt burden.

The fact that the number of credit card holders exceeds 38.8 million indicates that many individuals own multiple cards. This means that utilization rates may not fully reflect the severity of the situation, as some individuals max out their limits while others barely use their available credit. Similarly, a person may exhaust their limit at one bank while still having available credit at another.

BKK: BOTH AN OPPORTUNITY AND A TRAP

A credit card is a facility created by capitalism to stimulate consumption, but at the same time, it is a trap. If you use your card as a payment tool, meaning you pay off your full balance each month without borrowing, it becomes a practical tool that frees you from carrying cash and allows you to spend first and pay later. However, for those who think, "I’ll pay the minimum and borrow the rest," it can quickly snowball into an overwhelming, high-cost disaster that becomes unbearable over time.

Given today’s economic conditions, even though people struggling to make ends meet are aware of the high costs, they turn to BKK as a last resort, indicating that the situation will only worsen in the coming days. Since BKK debt is increasingly becoming a societal issue, the solution must also be collective, not just individual. BKK debtors must organize, expose the system that is driving them into bankruptcy, and demand debt relief from the government. This must be fought for.

CREDIT CARD STATISTICS

Number of users: 38.8 million

38.8 million People who have defaulted in the last year: 1.376 million

1.376 million Total debt balance: 1.895 trillion tl

1.895 trillion tl Non-performing credit card loans: 72.6 billion tl

72.6 billion tl Average individual debt risk: 50,330 TL

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Sosyal bir sorun olarak kredi kartları, published in BirGün newspaper on March 18, 2025.