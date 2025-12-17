Crisis in the fields will deepen further

Improper agricultural policies, input costs and the climate crisis have once again put the burden on farmers. Although the agricultural products producer price index (Agricultural-PPI) decreased by 1.56 % in November compared to the previous month, it increased by 31.45 % on an annual basis. The index rose by 37.58 % compared to the 12-month average.

On a monthly basis, there was a 1.75 % decrease in agricultural and hunting products, while forestry products increased by 1.66 % and fishing and aquatic products increased by 1.07 %.

When the main groups were examined, there was a 0.69 % decrease in annual crop products and a 0.03 % decrease in perennial crop products, while prices for live animals and animal products increased by 2.17 %. The agricultural frost that affected the summer months hit fruit prices. Soft and hard-core fruits were the subgroup with the highest increase, at 137.84 per cent on an annual basis. In terms of monthly change, the highest increase was 28.84 % in vegetables, melons and root and tuber products, while tropical and subtropical fruits saw a sharp decline.

CLIMATE CRISIS HAS HIT FARMERS

CHP Niğde MP and Member of the Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Commission Ömer Fethi Gürer pointed out that the agricultural frost and drought experienced in 2025 had very serious consequences for agriculture. Emphasising that Niğde is an important production centre, CHP Niğde Deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer said, ‘Niğde is an important production centre. In 2024, over 600,000 tonnes of apples were produced. However, due to the agricultural frost, Niğde experienced a loss of over 500,000 tonnes of produce.’

TARSIM IMPOSED CONDITION AFTER CONDITION

Criticising Agricultural Insurance Organisation (TARSİM) practices, Gürer stated that even producers with insurance were victimised, saying, "Numerous conditions were imposed when payments were made to those with TARSİM insurance. For example, damage to walnut trees under 8 years old was not covered. Moreover, different practices were applied from region to region. Farmers registered in the Farmer Registration System received a support payment of 5 lira per decare. However, this support was insufficient for farmers,‘ he said.

SUPPORT SYSTEM FOR FARMERS IS NECESSARY

Drawing attention to the effects of climate change on agriculture, Gürer concluded by saying, ‘Climate change will cause increasing problems in agriculture in the coming period. TARSİM must be restructured. Currently, TARSİM records nearly 10% of the premiums paid by farmers as income. However, a system that supports farmers and covers their losses should be established."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tarlada kriz daha da derinleşecek, published in BirGün newspaper on December 17, 2025.