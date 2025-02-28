Critical summit in İstanbul for Ukraine: U.S. and Russian diplomats meet

Taking steps to rebuild relations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the mining agreement imposed on Ukraine during his first cabinet meeting while criticizing Europe. Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to make concessions to end the war and argued that the valuable minerals deal with Ukraine would contribute to bringing the conflict to a close.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky headed to Washington, he reiterated that security guarantees for Ukraine had not yet been included in the agreement. Meanwhile, during the cabinet meeting, Trump asserted that U.S. access to Ukraine’s minerals would provide "automatic security" for the country.

TRUMP TARGETS EUROPE

Providing no details on how Ukraine and Russia would be expected to make concessions in a possible peace deal or what security guarantees Kyiv sought, Trump bluntly stated: “Ukraine can forget about NATO membership, this was the reason everything started in the first place.” He also announced that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would not be lifted and confirmed that all other tariffs, including the previously announced ones, would go into effect on April 2.

GUARANTEES INCLUDED IN THE DEAL

Trump argued that the U.S. would soon announce a 25% tariff on the European Union (EU), claiming that the EU was "created to rip off the U.S." Meanwhile, it was reported that the final version of the mining agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. now includes the security guarantees that Ukraine had demanded. According to a copy obtained by The New York Times, the agreement states that “the U.S. will support Ukraine’s efforts to secure the necessary guarantees for lasting peace.” However, the final version of the agreement has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Ukrainian government has also approved the mining deal imposed by the Trump administration. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had endorsed the draft agreement, which includes the establishment of an "investment fund" for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Added that the fund will be jointly managed by Kyiv and Washington on an equal basis.

According to the deal, half of the revenue from Ukraine’s state-owned mineral, oil, and gas resources will be transferred to this fund, which will then be used for investment in projects within Ukraine.

CRITICAL SUMMIT

In an effort to resolve disputes regarding the operations of their embassies in Washington and Moscow, U.S. and Russian diplomats met yesterday at the U.S. Consulate General in İstanbul. The meeting lasted approximately 6.5 hours, but no official statement was made regarding the discussions. Commenting on the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the contacts were “promising.” He emphasized that “all diplomatic and intelligence resources should be utilized to prevent Western elites from attempting to interfere in the dialogue between Russia and the United States.”

PERSUASION EFFORTS SHIFT TO THE UK: STARMER HEADS TO WASHINGTON

As concerns grow in Europe over a potential thaw in U.S.-Russia relations, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has traveled to Washington to meet with Donald Trump. Ahead of his visit, Starmer called on the U.S. to provide security support for European peacekeeping troops planned for deployment in Ukraine, stating that lasting peace can only be achieved in this way. Starmer’s trip follows closely on the heels of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit.

