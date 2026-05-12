Day 2 of the ‘espionage’ trial: Merdan Yanardağ and Necati Özkan presenting their defence

The second hearing of the ‘Espionage’ trial is taking place today. A large number of journalists are covering the hearing.

The hearing, which is due to begin at 10.00, will see the detained journalist Merdan Yanardağ and Ekrem İmamoğlu’s political adviser Necati Özkan present their defences.

The trial, being heard by the 25th Heavy Penal Court in Courtroom No. 4 in Silivri, began yesterday.

On the first day of the trial, CHP presidential candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, along with the informant Hüseyin Gün, presented their defences.

Prosecutors are seeking 20-year prison sentences for Ekrem İmamoğlu, Necati Özkan and journalist Merdan Yanardağ. The trial began yesterday with the defence of Hüseyin Gün, who testified under the provisions of the ‘effective repentance’ clause.

‘A PRESIDENT WILL EMERGE FROM SILIVRI FOR TURKEY’

The hearing began with Merdan Yanardağ’s defence. Yanardağ stated the following:

"We are facing a politically motivated indictment. We are facing an indictment that disregards ideological and fundamental civil rights. It criminalises engaging in politics, making criticism and winning. This is a political case. At the end of this case, a president will emerge for Turkey from Silivri. They are accusing us of espionage by citing two theses and one article as sources. No need for a foreign country! No need for a foreign intelligence agency! Because they couldn’t find out who we were spying for. Because there isn’t one. The prosecution is claiming that an omelette can be made without eggs. I invite those who wrote this indictment to take part in the MasterChef programme."

Yanardağ, who argues that this indictment prohibits political opposition to the government and ‘seeks to establish a dictatorship through legal precedent’, continued his criticism of the indictment as follows:

"The mind behind this indictment is a Cold War mind. It draws on the doctrine of indirect warfare. The doctrine of indirect warfare combats non-conventional warfare methods. The NATO camp stepped outside the law at that time against revolutionary and socialist structures. In Turkey, it is called counter-guerrilla; in Italy, it is called Gladio. This is a Gladio mindset. The Brazilian plot was foiled. Lula entered the election and ousted Bolsonaro, who was supported by America. Bolsonaro was caught whilst fleeing to the US, but the merciful ones placed him under house arrest during the trial process. We shall see what happens in Turkey.‘

’THE AIM OF THIS CASE IS TO SEIZE CONTROL OF TELE1"

Merdan Yanardağ stated that TELE1, for which he served as editor-in-chief and which was put up for sale after a trustee was appointed following his detention, is a channel without an owner and independent. Yanardağ said that they had made an appeal for support to keep the channel alive, and that the money from Seher Alaçam—who is the subject of the charges—was from one of the tens of thousands of viewers who responded to this appeal, and used the following words:

"The aim of this case is to seize control of TELE1; to try to silence me and my colleagues. TELE1 is a media organisation founded by journalists, not a commercial enterprise. There are examples of this in the print media, such as BirGün, Evrensel and Cumhuriyet, but not in television. We are making open appeals for support. Seher Alaçam is also one of the TELE1 viewers who heeded this call. I knew Hüseyin Gün as Seher Alaçam’s son. He is listed in my phone as ‘Hüseyin Alaçam’ because I thought he was her real son. I’d also written ‘Seher Alaçam’s son’ in brackets to help me remember. What sort of spy ring are we, then, that we know each other so well!”

“THEY’VE PUT TELE1 UP FOR SALE FOR THE PRICE OF A FLAT IN A GOOD NEIGHBOURHOOD”

Yanardağ, who reacted to the appointment of an administrator and the sale of TELE1—where he served as Editor-in-Chief—while he was in prison, continued his defence as follows:

"Today they put TELE1 up for sale in a good neighbourhood of Istanbul for the price of a 3+1 flat, 28 million lira. The trial isn’t even over yet; perhaps I’ll be acquitted! And I’m certain I will be acquitted. Why the rush? There were those willing to pay 10 million dollars for this channel. We rejected it because we did not believe the channel was for sale. There were offers of partnership, but we did not find those suitable either."

Merdan Yanardağ and Necati Özkan, who were due to present their defence today, entered the courtroom. Both were greeted with applause by those attending the hearing.

WHAT HAPPENED AT YESTERDAY’S HEARING?

In his defence, Gün stated that after 15 July he had “carried out duties abroad on behalf of the state”, adding that his companies had been granted “full authority on behalf of the Turkish state” by the then Vice-President Fuat Oktay, and that no commercial relations had been established with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB). Following his defence, Gün left the question “Are you a member of a criminal organisation for profit?” unanswered.

Imamoğlu, meanwhile, described the case as “political” in his defence and said the indictment was not based on concrete evidence. Rejecting the charge of “political espionage” against him, İmamoğlu called on National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın and the relevant institutions, saying, “If there is any espionage, let the MIT and all relevant intelligence units come forward and show the public a single piece of concrete evidence.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 'Casusluk' davasında 2. gün: Merdan Yanardağ ve Necati Özkan savunma yapıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 12, 2026.