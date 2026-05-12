Day 36 of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) trial: Defences to be heard

Kayhan Ayhan

The 36th hearing of the İBB trial, in which 414 defendants—including 77 who are currently in custody—are being tried, including the CHP’s presidential candidate and Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Ekrem İmamoğlu, is set to begin.

The hearing is being held by the Istanbul 40th Heavy Penal Court in the hall opposite the Marmara Closed Prison.

The 36th hearing, to be held today, will continue with the hearing of the defendants’ defences.

At yesterday’s hearing, the defence of the detained defendant Arif Gürkan Alpay, Deputy General Secretary of the İBB, was heard.

With the completion of Alpay’s lawyer’s defence, the defences of a total of 46 defendants have now been concluded.

33 PEOPLE RELEASED

The investigation into Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was suspended from his post as Mayor of Istanbul and subsequently detained, was concluded, and a 3,809-page indictment was prepared on 11 November 2025.

Following the acceptance of the indictment, the first hearing took place on Monday, 9 March.

In previous sessions, the court panel released the following defendants: Kadriye Kasapoğlu, Director of the IMM Private Office; Sırrı Küçük, driver of Özgür Karabat; Fatih Yağcı, an employee of Ağaç A.Ş.; businessman Ali Üner; businessman Evren Şirolu; businessman Ebubekir Akın; Davut Bildik, an employee of İSPER; Altan Ertürk; Hüseyin Yurttaş, Murat Ongun’s driver Kadir Öztürk, Mustafa Bostancı, Kadriye Kasapoğlu’s driver Sabri Caner Kırca, Baran Gönül, Mahir Gün, Esra Huri Bulduk, Şehide Zehra Keleş Yüksel, Başak Tatlı and municipal police officer Nazan Başelli, İBB data specialist İsmet Korkmaz, Emrah Yüksel, software coordinator at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB); Mehmet Çağlar Kuru, computer engineer at the İBB; Nuri Cem Ceylan, urban planner at the İBB; Ulaş Yılmaz, social media consultant at the İBB; Yusuf Utku Şahin, advertising executive; Çağlar Türkmen, bodyguard to İmamoğlu; Adem Soytekin, businessman; Seyhan Özcan, Chief of Staff to Beyoğlu Mayor İnan Güney Chief of Staff Seyhan Özcan, advertising executive Esma Bayrak, Murat Keleş (nephew of Fatih Keleş), Fatih Özçelik (Director of Expropriation at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality), İsmail Akkaya (brother-in-law of İnan Güney, who is currently in custody in connection with the Beyoğlu case), businessman Harun Cengiz Beğenmez and businessman Mehmet Kaya have been granted bail.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İBB davasında 36'ncı gün: Savunmalar alınacak, published in BirGün newspaper on May 12, 2026.