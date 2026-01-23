Day 4 of the ceasefire in Syria: What has happened, what is the latest situation?

The ceasefire between the interim Damascus administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria entered its fourth day amid violations and negotiations.

With the support of the US and Israel, the jihadist HTŞ, which took control of Syria after Bashar al-Assad, attacked two neighbourhoods in Aleppo in the first phase, stating that the 10 March agreement had expired and that the SDF had not complied with the integration agreement.

During the clashes, Arab tribes affiliated with the SDF switched sides and declared their support for HTŞ and its allied forces.

As a result of the tribes' support for the Damascus regime and the US's changing stance towards the Kurds, the SDF lost critical settlements such as Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, which it had controlled for many years.

ESCAPES FROM HOL CAMP

The Damascus regime also attacked prisons and camps that had been under SDF control for many years and held thousands of ISIS members and their families. Some images reflected on social media showed these individuals escaping from the prison and camp.

The Hol Camp in the Hasakah countryside opened the door to smuggling activities after the SDF's withdrawal. According to local SOHR sources, smuggling networks took advantage of the SDF's withdrawal to smuggle prisoners out through various routes.

Some oil fields and wells in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Hasakah have passed to the Damascus regime. The “Omar Oil Field”, known as Syria's largest oil field, is one of the oil fields that has passed to the Damascus regime.

Clashes between the SDF and HTŞ forces, which lasted for days, led to civilian deaths and human rights violations. With US mediation, the parties declared a four-day ceasefire on 20 January.

The Syrian interim government's Ministry of Defence admitted to war crimes in Rojava

In the first phase of the talks, referred to as the ‘18 January agreement,’ it was alleged that Muhammad al-Colani (Ahmed Shara) demanded that Mazlum Abdi allow SDF members to join the army individually, that the SDF withdraw from Hasakah, and that Abdi nominate him for the governorship of Hasakah and the position of Deputy Minister of Defence.

It was suggested that Abdi insisted that Hasakah remain with the SDF, stating that this would amount to ‘surrender.’ No agreement was reached at this stage, and the clashes continued for another day.

ELECTRICITY, WATER AND INTERNET CUTS

The ceasefire announced on 20 January stated that the current map of Syria would be maintained for a period of time, that there would be a four-day pause in hostilities, and that Mazlum Abdi would discuss the terms of the ceasefire with the delegation.

According to the statement, the ceasefire came into effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. SDF officials stated that the interim government had violated the ceasefire from time to time.

SDF officials stated that Kobani was under siege and that fighting continued despite the ceasefire. Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Rojava Autonomous Administration, reported that water, electricity and internet had been cut off in the city.

‘HTŞ INFORMED ISRAEL BEFORE THE ATTACK’

A report published yesterday by Reuters stated that HTŞ informed the Israeli delegation during talks in Paris before attacking areas controlled by the SDF. According to the report, Damascus officials in Paris proposed a limited ‘operation’ to seize some areas held by the SDF, and there was no objection.

Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, denied reports that Israel had ‘given the green light’ to attacks against Kurds in Syria during a trilateral summit in Paris between HTŞ and the US. Leiter said, ‘I can say that Israel has never approved attacks against Syrian Kurds. Any claim that we have done so is false.’

The SDF has repeatedly emphasised that the Kurds are under full-scale attack and that it is the Damascus regime that is violating the ceasefire and failing to comply with the 10 March agreement.

The attacks launched on 6 January by the jihadist HTŞ and its allied forces against the SDF and Kurdish-populated areas are continuing. The four-day ceasefire, which began at 8 p.m. on 20 January, is coming to an end. The Damascus regime is threatening military operations against the SDF if it does not fully comply with the agreement. The SDF, however, states that ‘the protection of Kurdish regions and the rights of the people living there are red lines.’

