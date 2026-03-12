Day 4 of the IBB Trial: Decision made to relocate journalists, hearing postponed

Kayhan Ayhan

The İBB Trial, involving 407 defendants, 402 of whom are in custody, including the CHP's presidential candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, continued on its fourth day.

On the fourth day of the trial, where security measures continued, an increased gendarmerie presence was observed.

The hearing heard the defence of Ümit Polat, a confessed defendant.

Ekrem İmamoğlu stood up and objected when the prosecutor asked questions to Ümit Polat. Ekrem İmamoğlu requested to speak, stating, ‘The prosecution cannot ask about a false picture. It is slander.’

The trial prosecutor addressed the court president, saying, ‘He is insulting me, do what is necessary.’ The court president replied to the trial prosecutor, ‘Prosecutor, let's not get into a mutual argument.’

It was decided that the journalists would be moved to another location on the grounds that they had questioned Ekrem İmamoğlu during the hearing. The journalists reacted to the decision by refusing to leave their seats. The presiding judge adjourned the hearing until Monday due to “failure to maintain order”.

Source: İBB Davası'nda 4'üncü gün: Gazetecilerin yerinin değiştirilmesine karar verildi, duruşma ertelendi