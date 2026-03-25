Day 9 of the İBB Trial | Resul Emrah Şahan: I am in custody because I did not do what the contractors wanted!

Kayhan Ayhan

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) trial, involving 402 defendants including the Republican People Party’s (CHP) presidential candidate and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, continued yesterday in Silivri. Speaking at yesterday’s hearing, Resul Emrah Şahan, the detained Mayor of Şişli, recalled that he had “opposed the plan for a 72-storey skyscraper on a 24-acre plot intended for the heart of Şişli”. Şahan said, “The Governor summoned me several times. He said, ‘What’s going to happen? There are skyscrapers everywhere in Şişli; let there be one here too.’”

"‘Trouble will arise,’ he said. We didn’t do it. I am in custody today not because I did what the contractors wanted, but because I didn’t do it," he stated. The hearing yesterday was attended by the defendants’ relatives, their families and members of the CHP. It was observed that CHP MP Turan Taşkın Özer was not allowed into the courtroom. It was reported that the CHP MPs Ali Mahir Başarır, Mahmut Tanal, Turan Taşkın Özer, Özgür Karabat and Bahadır Erdem were barred from entering the courtroom. The lawyers asked the presiding judge why the five MPs had not been allowed into the courtroom. The presiding judge replied, "At the discretion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office." The ninth hearing of the İBB case began with the defence presented by Ali Sukas’s lawyers. Following the adjournment, Ekrem İmamoğlu turned to the journalists and said, “I am grateful to you.”

Şahan, Mayor of Şişli, took the stand to present his defence. In his defence, Şahan stated: “The documents presented to us and the questioning are telling me, ‘You are guilty’.” I turn and say, ‘What are you guilty of?’ ‘I don’t know, you’re guilty, prove it,’ he says. It is precisely against this void that we are mounting our defence. Precisely against this void! We are all being forced to play along with the game devised by a hostile structure. For example, the plot of land where Çağlayan Courthouse stands actually belongs to Şişli Municipality. At the time, the municipality transferred that plot to the Treasury. If they’d called, I would have gone; we’re only a kilometre away. If they’d called, we’d all have gone. To take me away from my 5-and-a-half-year-old daughter and my wife in the dead of night; to the seat we were sitting in, where just one day earlier we were in dialogue with one another, this is a disrespect for that norm. It is to turn a blind eye to that norm.

TURKEY ALLIANCE

Now, why have I been in custody for a year? I would like to emphasise this, so let me explain. You see, I was arrested on 19 March in connection with the ‘Urban Consensus’ case. A year ago, the main reason for my arrest was the ‘Urban Consensus’. I would like to underline this. In other words, the justification is the Turkey Alliance policy of the CHP. As a politician and as mayor, I am being detained because, alongside my party, I have been an advocate for the representation of Kurds in the western provinces in Parliament. I was arrested on 19 March in connection with the ‘Urban Consensus’ case. Ahmet Hoca was released in July. In August, those who had shown genuine remorse in the ‘Urban Consensus’ case suddenly came forward. In September, I was added to the İBB case file. I was released from the ‘Urban Consensus’ case in February, and here I am in March, even though the indictment has not yet been issued.

I held a press conference to oppose the plan for a 72-storey skyscraper to be built on a 24-acre site in the heart of Şişli. I said we don’t need this. They wanted to go ahead with it, but we said no, don’t do it, it won’t happen. Dear Prosecutor’s Office, the owner of this construction company gave a statement about us and hurled abuse at me. I was arrested at 12 o’clock on the basis of these statements. He called me a ‘vampire’. Sir, he called me a vampire! He called us a ‘gang’! 1 million square metres! My problem isn’t with the contractor; my problem isn’t with the contractor. The contractor could build 2 million square metres here. My problem is with the one who created this! You wouldn’t have been able to pin anything on me in this arrest. You wouldn’t have been able to make a preventive arrest. I’m in custody today not because I did what the contractors wanted, but because I didn’t.

Meanwhile, CHP Leader Özgür Özel announced that Murat Kapki, who had acted as a ‘witness’ in the İBB case, had retracted his statement, saying: ‘I was taken in by their claims that I wouldn’t spend a single day here. I was deceived by the promise of release. Under the prosecutors’ guidance, I signed documents containing false information.’ Özel said: “Look, what is a prosecutor’s job? To gather evidence for and against. Why would a prosecutor force someone to make a false statement by saying, ‘You won’t spend a single day here; I’ll release you’?”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Müteahhitlerin istediğini yapmadığım için tutukluyum!, published in BirGün newspaper on March 25, 2026.