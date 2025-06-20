Deans ate well!

İsmail Arı

The Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, run by Fatma Şahin of the AKP, has once again sparked controversy with its expenditures.

The Metropolitan Municipality, known to be in debt, ordered hundreds of thousands of liras worth of meals for rectors and deans and paid for the accommodation of representatives of unnamed non-governmental organisations.

On 29 April 2025, the Metropolitan Municipality approved an expenditure of 775,000 TL (~20,000 USD) under the heading ‘2025 Rectors and Deans Meeting Catering Services.’

On 25 February 2025, the municipality also made a payment of 780,000 TL under the title ‘Accommodation Services for the Non-Governmental Organisations Postgraduate Education Conference’. Both services were provided through direct procurement.

Uğur Kalkan, a former CHP member of the Şahinbey Municipal Council, reacted to the expenditure of hundreds of thousands of liras, saying:

"The AKP-run Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality is one of the most indebted municipalities in Turkey. Both the Metropolitan Municipality and Gaski, as well as other affiliates, are paying interest as if they were in the hands of loan sharks.

On one hand, this is happening, yet on the other hand, they are not making any efforts to save money. They spent 775,000 TL for a meeting with rectors and deans, and 780,000 TL for a Postgraduate Education Conference. The total amount exceeds 1.5 million TL (~38,000 USD). Forty-five days ago, I asked CİMER who these non-governmental organisations were, but they did not respond."

“START SAVING HERE”

‘Millions of our citizens are living below the poverty line,’ said CHP member Kalkan, adding: "While citizens are suffering, the mayor and officials of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality do not even care about this situation. When they speak at Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Council meetings, they tell wonderful fairy tales. The time has come for these officials to face reality, and it is even past due. If the AKP government truly wants to implement savings measures, it should start with the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality. If they continue to talk about savings measures without addressing this issue, their statements will remain nothing more than empty words.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled "Dekanlar iyi yemiş!" published in BirGün newspaper on June 20, 2025.