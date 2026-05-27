Debt for farmers, profit for Ziraat

Havva Gümüşkaya

The farmer, who goes into debt to produce and takes out further loans to pay off existing debts, is being dragged into an ever-deepening debt spiral.

Whilst the debts of producers, who struggle to stay afloat with bank loans from sowing to harvest, are multiplying, Ziraat Bank continues to increase its interest income and profits.

As one of the country’s largest public banks and a source of ‘support’ for producers through subsidised loans, Ziraat Bank recorded a net profit of 43.5 billion TL in the first quarter of the year. This represents a 33% increase compared to the 32.7 billion TL profit in the same period last year.

The surge in the bank’s interest income was even more striking. Net interest income rose from 55.9 billion TL to 102.7 billion TL over the year, an increase of 83.7%. Net fee and commission income also showed an annual increase.

The bank generated 27.7 billion TL in net fee and commission income in the first quarter of the year. This income item had been reported as 18.6 billion TL in the same period last year.

Specialised loans, which include farmer support loans, reached 1.032 trillion TL in the first quarter of the year, up from 771.7 billion TL in the same period last year. This represents a 33.7 per cent increase in specialised loans.

In line with the growth in the loan portfolio, the rise in non-performing loans was more pronounced.

The bank’s farmer support loans placed under close monitoring rose from 28.1 billion TL to 55.8 billion TL compared to the first quarter of 2025. The rate of increase in loans under close monitoring reached 98.6%.

The situation regarding restructured farmer loans has become even more severe. The total amount of restructured loans rose from 2.131 billion TL to 9.459 billion TL.

Consequently, restructured farmer debts increased by 344% in one year.

INTEREST INCOME DOUBLED

As debt levels among farmers rose, the bank’s interest income from loans also grew to a massive scale. As of the first quarter of 2026, the bank’s net interest income stood at 102.7 billion TL. This figure was 55.9 billion TL in the same period of 2025.

A significant portion of the interest income was generated from specialised banking. The bank’s interest income from specialised banking accounted for almost the entirety of its net interest income. Interest income of 94.047 billion TL was generated from specialised banking. This figure stood at 69.341 billion TL in the same period of 2025. The increase in this category was 35.6%.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Borç çiftçinin, kâr Ziraat’ın, published in BirGün newspaper on May 27, 2026.