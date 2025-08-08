Debt increased by 176% in one year

Debts from all sectors and all areas of life are sounding the alarm. High debt levels are compounded by new debts, deepening the crisis. The total amount of personal and commercial loans in June reached 20 trillion 251 billion 675 million 273 thousand lira, reaching a massive scale.

High interest rates and economic fluctuations first create difficulties in businesses' access to financing, then lead to the inability to repay borrowed credit balances. According to the June report by the Risk Centre of the Turkish Banks Association (TBB), both individual and commercial loans continue to increase.

DEBT IN AGRICULTURE HAS BECOME A MOUNTAIN

Credit debts in the agricultural sector have reached massive proportions. According to the data, credit debts, which were 1 trillion 46 billion 498 million 667 thousand lira in the previous month, rose to 1 trillion 65 billion 447 million 91 thousand lira. The credit balance in agriculture recorded a 1.81% increase in just one month. As the debt crisis continues in the sector, receivables to be liquidated have reached 6 billion 713 million 804 thousand lira.

Commercial loans in the construction sector increased in June compared to May. The credit debts of this sector rose from 1 trillion 290 billion lira to 1 trillion 327 billion lira in one month. The amount of receivables to be liquidated in the sector also increased from 63 billion 788 million lira in May to 64 billion 775 million lira in June.

The situation is similar in the textile sector. The textile sector's credit debt rose by 2.68% from 657 billion 337 million 711 thousand lira in May to 674 billion 967 million 640 thousand lira in June. Receivables to be liquidated in this sector were calculated at 17 billion 679 million 504 thousand lira in June.

NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS UNDER MONITORING INCREASED

In June, both individual credit debts and receivables subject to liquidation increased compared to May. In one month, 258,598 people joined the ranks of those unable to pay their personal debts. In the first six months of the year, the number of people who had been legally pursued for personal loan or personal credit card debt increased by 35% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,201,388 people. During this period, the number of people subject to legal proceedings increased by 38% to 737,896 for personal loans and by 37% to 883,392 for personal credit cards. According to the data, as of June, receivables to be liquidated in personal loans and credit cards increased by 176 per cent in one year, reaching 212 billion lira.

INCREASED BY 22.5 BILLION TL

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) also announced its weekly data. According to the data, the amount of consumer loans increased by 22 billion 56 million lira to 2 trillion 438 billion 355 million lira in the week ending 1 August.

Banks' individual credit card receivables increased by 4.2 per cent to 2 trillion 385 billion 40 million lira. Overdue receivables increased by 12 billion 48 million lira compared to the previous week, reaching 454 billion 578 million lira in the week ending 1 August. A special provision of 323 billion 26 million lira was set aside for overdue receivables.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bir yıl içinde borç %176 arttı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 8, 2025.