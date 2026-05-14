Debt to the state via credit card

Havva Gümüşkaya

While millions of citizens struggle to meet basic expenses such as kitchen costs and rent, they are attempting to sustain their livelihoods by going into debt. In addition to basic needs, mandatory payments are also inflating credit card limits.

In the first quarter of the year, tax and public payments made with credit cards increased remarkably. Tax and public expenditures, which stood at 227 billion 817 million Lira in the January-March period of 2025, rose to 492 billion 832 million Lira in the same period of 2026, marking an increase of 116.3%. The number of transactions, meanwhile, rose from 42.3 million to 52 million.

The use of credit cards for tax and public payments, which is also encouraged by various bank campaigns, has begun to increase steadily. The expenditure made in March alone grew by 140.9% compared to the same period last year.

Of the credit card expenditures totalling 2 trillion 170 billion Lira in March, 188.8 billion Lira consisted of tax and public payments. Thus, approximately 9 Lira of every 100 Lira spent was formed by tax and public payments. In March 2025, this item accounted for 5 Lira of every 100 Lira of card expenditure.

WEIGHT REMAINS ON FOOD AND SUPERMARKETS

In the January-March period, the largest expenditure item made with credit cards consisted of supermarkets and shopping centres at 1 trillion 123.8 billion Lira. Supermarket expenditures made with credit cards grew by 50.5% from the amount of 746.6 billion Lira in the same period of 2025. During the same period, dining expenses rose from 181.5 billion Lira to 279.1 billion Lira, an increase of 53.8%. Various food expenditures also reached 407.1 billion TL, an increase of 42.7% from 285.3 billion Lira.

In March, while 19 Lira of every 100 Lira spent with credit cards consisted of supermarket shopping, 4 Lira went to dining and 7 Lira to various food expenditures.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Devlete borç da kredi kartından, published in BirGün newspaper on May 14, 2026.