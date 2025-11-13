Decision from the Ministry of Defence on C-130 flights

The Ministry of Defence (MSB) made statements about the military cargo aircraft that crashed on the Georgia–Azerbaijan border. The ministry announced that flights of C-130 aircraft had been suspended as a precaution.

Responding to questions from members of the press after the weekly briefing the statement said “Our President explained yesterday what needed to be said regarding the disinformation efforts about our crashed C-130 aircraft. In such incidents where lives are lost search and rescue work is carried out first and once the body of the fallen personnel is reached a team including medical staff provides simultaneous information to family members. This procedure is standard in all similar incidents. In this context the identity details of the fallen personnel are not shared with any person or institution until the family is informed in order to ensure accurate communication about the incident and to prevent possible negative situations that may arise due to the sensitive psychological state the family will be in.”

The statement said “No mother or father should learn of their child’s death, no spouse of their partner’s, no child of their mother’s or father’s martyrdom from social media or television” and continued: “After the aircraft crash on 11 November while search and rescue activities coordinated with Georgian and Azerbaijani authorities were under way and before any official statement was made by our ministry it was seen that the identity details of our fallen personnel were shared by some social media users through unlawful means.”

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FILED

The ministry’s statement said: “The accounts that shared the identity details of our fallen personnel before official statements were made have been identified and a criminal complaint has been filed against them. It is unfortunately a fact that sanctions against such shameless social media users who rush to share information about the fallen without caring about their families’ pain are insufficient.”

ANSWERS TO 7 QUESTIONS

The statement responded to claims about the military cargo aircraft that crashed on the Georgia–Azerbaijan border through questions and answers.

The statement included the following:

“1. Was ammunition being carried on the aircraft?

There were personnel and aircraft maintenance materials on board. There was no ammunition on the aircraft.

2. Is there any finding regarding the cause of the crash?

It is too early to say anything at this stage. The cause of the incident will become clear after the ongoing crash investigation is completed.

3. Is it true that radar records detected a helicopter in the area at the same minute?

The helicopter detected after our aircraft crashed and flying to the area to establish contact with our aircraft belonged to Georgia.

4. Is it true that the aircraft was bought from Saudi Arabia after being withdrawn from service?

The aircraft in question was purchased from Saudi Arabia on 21 January 2012, entered the inventory in 2014 after its maintenance and was put into service in 2022 after modernisation. It has been in service ever since with regular maintenance. However it is not an aircraft withdrawn from service by the user country as claimed but one that was surplus to requirements. C-130 aircraft continue to be used by Saudi Arabia.

5. Was the crashed aircraft old and inadequately maintained?

There is no old aircraft, only unmaintained aircraft. Maintenance of the aircraft in question is carried out regularly by our country. C-130 aircraft are actively used in more than 70 countries. Examination of the crashed aircraft’s maintenance history shows that the Erciyes Avionics modernisation was applied and that planned fuselage, engine and propeller maintenance was carried out on time, with its most recent maintenance performed between 11 September and 12 October 2025.

6. Is it true that the black box has been brought to our country for examination?

The FDR (FLIGHT DATA RECORDER) and CVDR (COCKPIT VOICE DATA RECORDER) devices, known as the black box, belonging to our crashed aircraft have been brought to our country for examination and are being analysed in Ankara.

7. Will the other C-130 aircraft in the inventory continue flying?

Flights of our aircraft have been suspended as a precaution as of 12 November 2025. Once all detailed technical examinations and checks are completed flights of the aircraft whose inspection is finalised will resume.”

***

MSB ANNOUNCED: THE BODY OF THE 20TH FALLEN SOLDİER HAS BEEN REACHED

The Ministry of Defence reported that the body of the last soldier remaining in the wreckage of the military cargo aircraft that crashed in Georgia has been found.

All soldiers’ bodies have been reached in the wreckage of the C-130 military cargo aircraft that disappeared from radar and crashed on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, killing 20 soldiers.

In its statement today the Ministry of Defence said “As a result of search efforts carried out in the wreckage of our military cargo aircraft that crashed on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border the sacred body of our 20th fallen soldier has been reached.”

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

The C-130 military cargo aircraft belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces travelling from Azerbaijan to Turkey crashed yesterday on the Georgia–Azerbaijan border. It had been announced that there were 20 personnel on board including the flight crew.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that after the aircraft’s radar contact was lost 27 minutes after entering Georgian airspace it crashed in the Signagi area 5 kilometres from the Azerbaijani border.

The ministry said that an investigation had been launched under Article 275 (IV) of the Georgian Criminal Code regarding violations of air transport safety causing loss of life. The statement said examinations of the wreckage had begun and that 20 personnel had lost their lives.

The names of those who died had also been announced.

BLACK BOX FOUND

Yesterday while teams continued work in the area where the wreckage was located the aircraft’s black box was found.

Examination of the black box is expected to shed light on the questions about the cause of the crash.

Source: MSB'den C-130 uçuşlarıyla ilgili karar