Defaulted credit card debt up by 241%

Havva Gümüşkaya

Each new day witnesses millions of citizens waking up to debt, struggling to stay afloat by clinging to their credit card limits. As low-income earners juggle payments by rolling over debts between cards, the number of credit cards in their wallets grows and so does their debt. Basic needs are now met almost exclusively through credit cards. As of March, the number of credit cards reached 132.3 million, while credit card debt surpassed 2 trillion lira for the first time, setting a record. The bulk of the spending came from non-instalment purchases.

According to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) for the week of 11 April, 1.322 trillion lira of individual credit card debt consisted of non-instalment spending, while 622.9 billion lira came from instalment spending. In March alone, out of 1.59 billion card transactions, 911.4 million were made using credit cards.

Data from the Interbank Card Centre (BKM) revealed the categories with the highest credit card usage. According to BKM’s latest figures for February, individual credit cards were most commonly used for non-instalment spending in supermarkets and shopping centres, amounting to 237.6 billion lira. Food-related expenses reached 87.8 billion lira, and restaurant spending totalled 58.5 billion lira.

In the same period of 2024, spending stood at 137.7 billion lira for supermarkets and shopping centres, 39.5 billion lira for dining, and 56.5 billion lira for general food expenses.

As purchasing power declines, low-income households are increasingly turning to credit cards, and the cost-of-living crisis is rapidly becoming a debt crisis. According to BDDK, 77.4 billion lira of individual credit card debt has now been classified as non-performing by banks. This figure was 22.7 billion lira last year—meaning defaulted credit card debt has risen by 241% in just one year.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Batık kredi kart borcu %241 arttı, published in BirGün newspaper on April 24, 2025.