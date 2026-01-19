Delivery workers across the country have stopped work: The system ignores our lives

Ebru Çelik

Yemeksepeti delivery workers have stopped working across the country against rising living costs and inadequate pay rises. Working in insecure and harsh conditions in all seasons, the workers said their strength is rapidly wearing away and that fuel, maintenance and equipment costs have made it impossible to keep working. They announced they will continue the struggle until their demands are met.

With the start of the new year, per-delivery, per-kilometre and weekly bonus payments for couriers were increased. Some couriers said the increase does not reflect reality and that they are earning the same income as in 2025, and they began a three-day work stoppage.

Tolga Kubilay Çelik, President of the Tourism, Entertainment and Service Workers’ Union, said there are actions in around 40 provinces across Türkiye. Stating that gatherings have been held in many cities, including Konya, Tekirdağ, Eskişehir, İstanbul, İzmir, Ankara, Adana, Mersin and Lüleburgaz, Çelik said, “Right now there is an active tendency to ‘close slots’ in around 40 provinces in Türkiye. Some of our friends are at home, some in cafés and some are waiting together in solidarity.”

COMPANIES ARE RESPONSIBLE

Saying that 44 couriers lost their lives in 2025 and that 8 of them were Yemeksepeti couriers, Çelik said, “This is not only about pay, there is also a struggle to secure working and living conditions. While the minimum wage has been increased by 27%, the rate of the rise given to Yemeksepeti couriers is not transparent. Pay increases need to be made openly, transparently and in a way everyone can understand. We see that every problem experienced on social media and in traffic is presented as if it is the couriers’ fault. We do not accept this. Those responsible for these problems are not the couriers but the system companies have set up.” Saying that the more deliveries couriers make and the faster they deliver, the more money they earn and that they are constantly monitored by the algorithm, Çelik said, “That is why couriers are forced to run red lights, ride on pavements and go the wrong way. Who would want to put their own life or someone else’s life at risk? If there were no pressure to go fast, why would anyone behave like this? That is why responsibility does not lie with the couriers but with the companies. This picture shows why collective and organised struggle is vital. We will keep expanding this struggle.”

ALGORITHM PRESSURE

Seyhun Kavut, President of the Motorcycle Courier Workers’ Association and also a Yemeksepeti courier, described couriers’ working conditions as follows: “We are under constant pressure to go fast in traffic. The reason for this pressure is entirely the algorithm. We are being forced to deliver the order in the shortest possible time. When we object, our accounts are closed and we lose our jobs. We are under constant pressure to go fast. The reason is entirely the delivery pressure imposed by the algorithm. We are expected to get the order to the customer in the shortest possible time. When we object, we lose our jobs. Even though the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced that delivery times have been removed, platform companies do not comply. They are not being inspected and time limits like 15 minutes or half an hour are still imposed. This directly puts our lives at risk. Most couriers are married, have children, live in rented homes and have loan and credit card debts. We cannot pay our Bağ-Kur contributions, we cannot pay our taxes because our earnings are very low. With the fear of losing our jobs, we are forced to put our own lives at risk in traffic. This is the insecure working order imposed by the algorithm. We all work without insurance.”

Referring to the problems faced by at least 200,000 registered and thousands of unregistered motorcycle couriers, Kavut continued: “In daily life we also face treatment that goes against human dignity. We are not allowed into housing estates and when we are, we are directed to freight or rubbish lifts instead of passenger lifts. Orders get angry at us amid the smell of rubbish, people blame us in traffic. But this picture is imposed by the system. We have neither a salary nor insurance. If we slip in snow or ice, break a leg and cannot work for two months, we have no security at all. There is no unemployment benefit, no company security. We have become a sector with no social security, crushed by everyone.”

WE WILL FIGHT

In a joint statement by the Tourism, Entertainment and Service Workers’ Union (TEHİS) and the Motorised Courier Workers’ Association, it was said: “At Yemeksepeti, which is affiliated with the Germany-based DeliveryHero company, we are shutting off the ignition on 18, 19 and 20 January. We are not carrying packages. The pay rises announced for 2026 are not acceptable for any Yemeksepeti worker. This is why we are shutting off the ignition.” The demands were listed as follows:

• Making per-delivery payments transparent, predictable and fixed

• Regulating bonus and incentive systems on accessible, fair and objective criteria

• Re-determining distance-based payments by taking real fuel, maintenance and time costs into account

• Recognising the right to paid leave in adverse weather conditions and fully implementing occupational health and safety measures

• Ensuring courier representatives are directly included in decision-making processes concerning working conditions

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yemeksepeti kuryeleri ülke genelinde iş bıraktı: Sistem canımızı yok sayıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 18, 2026.