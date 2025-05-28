Democracy as a cover for candidacy

News Centre

The regime, seeking to extend its rule, has once again resorted to discussions about a ‘new constitution.’

With uncertainty continuing in the peace process, the AKP-MHP alliance, seeking to consolidate its position in domestic politics, has been making repeated calls for a new constitution.

AKP President Erdoğan tested the waters last week by saying, ‘There is no question of me running again.’ Following Erdoğan's statement, MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli emphasised once again that the regime's survival depends on Erdoğan's candidacy, saying, ‘He has no right to deviate from his path.’

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik also revealed their true intentions, saying, ‘Our priority is Erdoğan's candidacy.’ In a statement yesterday, Erdoğan announced that he had appointed 10 lawyers to work on a new constitution, saying, ‘And now our lawyer friends will begin their work. With this work, we will hopefully carry out the preparations for a new constitution.’

Erdoğan, who sent a message regarding the new constitution, said, “The 1982 Constitution, which has been largely purged of its flaws with the changes made, unfortunately still carries the remnants of the coup era. A new and civilian constitution will give us the opportunity to cleanse ourselves of these remnants forever and completely shake off the dead weight on our shoulders. We are determined to incorporate the new constitution, which will serve as a testament to the maturity of Turkish politics, into the inventory of our beloved nation and democracy as a comprehensive list of freedoms reflecting universal standards.”

Source: Adaylık için yine demokrasi kılıfı