Democracy without the people

Yaşar Aydın

August, which will go down as one of the darkest months for Turkey, has dragged on endlessly. Disgrace upon disgrace. Mayors changing parties for personal gain, the government trying to seize municipalities it could not win, AKP members fixing cases with money in the judiciary, the mafia supporting them, sold-out columnists giving moral lessons in the media, Devlet Bahçeli calling someone arrested as a criminal gang leader his “comrade”. The banned strike of public workers followed by the joint set-up of Türk-İş and Hak-İş. Memur-Sen waiting its turn to sell out workers.

A rotten, putrid order. Networks of relations that not even a thousand witnesses would be enough to call “the state”.

Meanwhile, there is another comedy. Erdoğan, acting as if he were the president of another country, goes on TV every day talking about how strong Turkey has become, how his party has grown. Until yesterday one of his closest men was a party official caught promising a businessman in prison his freedom for 2 million dollars.

Clearly, Erdoğan has lost control. Bahçeli too has lost control. Below them, dozens of little men are busy lining their pockets as they please. Since they need Erdoğan and Bahçeli, they appear to accept their rhetoric. What has happened in all authoritarian one-man regimes in the world is happening in Turkey. Under the cover of sacred symbols: corruption, rot, decay. One can even add concepts like peace to this list of sacred covers.

EVERYONE SEES WHAT IS HAPPENING

It is impossible not to see the disgrace, incompetence and corruption on the government side. Citizens see it too. That is why support for the People’s Alliance and its policies is declining day by day. Yet the government side does not seem to care much about this erosion. On the contrary, they act as if “it will just go on like this”. This careless attitude inevitably brings different ideas to mind. Let me start by listing the top three possibilities that come to my mind.

1 – A regime without the people:

The Presidential Government System produced, as expected, the result of excluding the people from all mechanisms of governance and rendering Parliament dysfunctional. But one way or another, albeit under unequal conditions, every three or four years the ballot box was placed before the people. The people had the final say. But in recent months the government has been acting as if no ballot box will ever be set up. They have no concern to persuade or win over the people. Not bringing the ballot box or postponing it may be an option in their minds.

2 – Sidelining the opposition:

By applying pressure on opposition parties and leaders, keeping them out of the election or forcing them into elections weakened. The fact that they keep the option of changing the rules of the game until a candidate they can beat appears is clear from the Ekrem İmamoğlu case. It must be one of the items in their portfolio to bring into play. How far they take it depends on the conditions of the day. Dividing the opposition can be added to this. It is very clear they have expectations especially regarding Kurdish voters.

3 – Making a push in the final months:

Another possibility in Erdoğan’s mind is to go on the offensive as the election date approaches and persuade the people. Similar cases happened before, and he succeeded. Erdoğan may be thinking, “I can do it again and succeed.”

LIFE DISRUPTS THE PALACE’S CALCULATION

Many issues, especially those developing through the Middle East, strongly help the government dream of a transitional period without the people, or at least without needing their support. Starting with a Kurdish-Turkish-Arab alliance and continuing by exploiting security concerns from Israel’s aggression, the process stands as an opportunity for the government bloc. While Erdoğan and Bahçeli are still on the political stage, it is clear they will want to exploit this opportunity to the full. But they face a huge obstacle. The direction life is moving and the country’s conditions are far from giving two old and worn-out leaders (let’s add Öcalan to this too) another role as game-makers.

The country’s dynamic social segments stubbornly turn their face towards production, enlightenment and freedom. There is no situation that could support any Middle East-based plan. Moreover, leaders who lack credibility and struggle to generate consent cannot drag the country in this direction.

Stepping outside all this auditory and visual noise and looking at the country from above, the reality of an ungoverned, drifting country can be clearly seen. There is a leadership unable to command even its closest circle.

Such a structure cannot again decide the country’s direction, even if Trump gives full support. Only the opposition’s wrong moves could make this option real.

People are aware they are being sidelined. They are in constant objection and search.

The opposition’s ability to step out of its confined space and accompany the people’s call is, as of today, the key to the process.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Halksız demokrasi, published in BirGün newspaper on August 24, 2025.