Democratic struggle requires unity

News Centre

The LEFT Party organised a panel in Sinop with the slogan “The roots of our joint struggle lie in the past; its goal is a bright future. Shoulder to shoulder for a democratic Turkey!" It was held at Sinop Municipality Yuvam Social Facilities with Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu and İsmail Hakkı Tombul as speakers.

In his speech, Müftüoğlu said “The Republic has been transformed into an Islamist fascist regime. On the one hand, they make five or six year old children walk around the streets with skullcaps on their heads and qurans in their hands and on the other hand they work arm in arm with Israel and the US president. If there is a fascist Islamist regime in Turkey today you do not start by saying let’s overthrow it and build a socialist regime instead. Where there is a fascist government the first duty is to end it. If in Nazi Germany German socialists had worked not for their own structures but to end the nazi regime that Hitler period would not have happened. Turkey today is facing a great disaster. In a country facing such a disaster the first duty of a socialist or a Marxist is to bring this to an end. Of course the democratisation of Turkey is necessary. We need to come together on this. Everyone needs to unite. Returning to the old regime is not an option. There is no old regime left. Turkey needs to be rebuilt in a more democratic way”.