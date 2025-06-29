Dependence on Iran for energy grows

Economy Service

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that Turkey would not be affected by the crisis in Iran, but Iran's share of Turkey's energy imports rose rapidly. Israel's attacks on Iran sparked debates on energy supply security, while the country's gas purchases from Iran increased rapidly.

The Natural Gas Market Sector Report for April 2025 published by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) revealed that the country's dependence on foreign natural gas has increased. In April, total natural gas imports increased by 69.54% year-on-year to reach 4 billion 60 million standard cubic metres.

In April, 93.3% of total natural gas supply was purchased from abroad.

IMPORTS INCREASED BY A THIRD

While attacks on Iran continue, data shows that Turkey has increased its gas imports from this country by a third. Natural gas imports from Iran increased by 29.94% year-on-year to 706.87 million standard cubic metres. Iran thus remained one of Turkey's top suppliers of pipeline gas, following Russia and Azerbaijan. This increase was primarily driven by long-term import agreements.

According to data showing that the country's energy dependence on Iran continues and has even increased, 17.4% of pipeline gas imports in April came from Iran. The amount of natural gas imported from Iran surpassed purchases from LNG suppliers such as Algeria.

Imports from Russia, Turkey's largest gas supplier, also increased significantly. Gas imports from Russia rose by 340% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.8 billion standard cubic metres. During this period, LNG imports decreased by 7.5%, falling to 404.65 million standard cubic metres.

GAS STOCKS DECLINED

Despite the increase in imports, a significant decline in natural gas stocks was recorded.

The amount of stock in underground storage facilities decreased by 37% compared to the same month last year, falling to 2.3 billion standard cubic metres, while the total stock amount remained at 2.5 billion standard cubic metres. Natural gas consumption increased by 26.8% compared to the same month last year, reaching 5.2 billion standard cubic metres.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Enerjide İran’a bağımlılık yükseldi published in BirGün newspaper on June 29, 2025.