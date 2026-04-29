Desmond Morris and The Naked Ape, revisited

British zoologist, ethologist, television producer/host, surrealist painter, and popular science writer Desmond Morris passed away in Ireland on April 19 at the age of 98. Many of you will surely remember or have read his groundbreaking book The Naked Ape (1967), which examined human behavior from evolutionary and animal behavior perspectives. The book was one of the popular science titles that spread rapidly and reached a wide readership in Türkiye, particularly throughout the 1970s. My discovery of his first book, published by Sander Yayınları, coincided with my first year of university in Ankara. In the years that followed, I acquired Morris’s books, which examine the social and sexual behaviors of animals and humans from biological and evolutionary perspectives, mostly abroad, from second-hand bookstalls. Today, it is possible to access the television programs Morris produced online.

THE NAKED APE AND INTUITIVE EXPLANATIONS

Morris, author of 51 books, examines human behavior from a biological perspective in The Naked Ape. While the idea that humans are shaped by evolution remains valid, its interpretation has shifted in modern evolutionary psychology. Describing Morris’s explanations as intuitive insights reflects our shift from narrative explanations to testable scientific research.

In The Naked Ape, Morris offered explanations of behavior that were generally reasonable but largely speculative; while these accounts seemed intuitively plausible, naturally, they had not been systematically tested. Alongside this, another important point is the fact that we have now moved away from a single, universal view of human nature that applies to everyone. While Morris presented humans as a relatively homogeneous species with shared behavioral patterns rooted in a common evolutionary past, today, diversity is much more widely accepted. It is now understood that human behavior is largely context-dependent and is shaped not only by evolutionary predispositions but also by cultural, environmental, and social factors. As a result, the focus has shifted from fixed instincts to flexible strategies that adapt to different conditions.

In The Naked Ape, biology is the primary explanatory framework, while culture is secondary. Today, however, biology and culture are seen as intertwined; cultural practices do not simply add to biological tendencies, but actively shape, reinforce, and sometimes redirect them. This dynamic is now central to research on human societal evolution. While Morris's work was primarily observational and interpretive, contemporary research incorporates experimental psychology, neuroscience, and anthropology. The use of large datasets, controlled experiments, and cross-cultural comparisons now ensures a level of methodological rigor that earlier studies lacked.

FEMINIST CRITICISMS

The book The Naked Ape has faced serious criticism, particularly from feminist and social science perspectives. For example, many of Morris’s claims regarding gender roles, such as the portrayal of men as innately risk-taking and women as innately compassionate beings, are now viewed as a reflection of 1960s social norms rather than objective biological facts. Furthermore, critics have noted that the book tends to overlook the role of power structures, institutions, and historical context in shaping human behavior, instead focusing on biological explanations that can oversimplify complex realities.

Feminist critiques of The Naked Ape do more than challenge gender roles; they question who produces knowledge and how authority in science is established. Desmond Morris, writing about human behavior, relied on a Western, mid-20th-century environment dominated by men. Feminist scholars emphasized that this perspective was presented as neutral, objective, and universally valid, rather than as one among many possible viewpoints.

However, feminist scholars did not directly target Morris himself; rather, they directed their criticism at the conditions under which his claims emerged. They argued that science is not created in isolation from society; rather, it is shaped by the assumptions, experiences, and power structures surrounding those who practice it. This perspective shifted the focus from accepting a neutral viewpoint to questioning whose experiences are generalized and whose are excluded.

MORRIS'S LEGACY

I wrote these down, but they are certainly not the same reflections I had when I first read the book. The feeling I had back then did not go beyond simply discovering something new; it certainly hadn’t yet turned into a critical perspective. Over time, I’ve reread Morris with a different perspective. But I believe it would be unfair to downplay the impact of Morris’s work because of these criticisms. In fact, Morris’s work helped popularize the view that human behavior is a natural phenomenon open to scientific study and paved the way for more rigorous subsequent research. Today, the lasting value of his legacy lies not in his specific explanations, but in the broader question he posed: To what extent does our evolutionary past shape us?

In this sense, The Naked Ape is less a definitive explanation and more of a conceptual starting point for me. The fact that the book sparked a line of thought that has since become far more nuanced, evidence-based, and sensitive to the interplay between biology, culture, and context is enough to place The Naked Ape among the most influential nonfiction books.