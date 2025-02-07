Despite court rulings, ecological destruction continues

Global warming, driving ocean warming and glacier melt, is fueling hurricanes, floods, and disasters worldwide. Yet, in Turkey—much like in African and Asian countries—companies, particularly in mining and energy, continue their activities undeterred by court rulings against ecocide.

According to MA, expert reports submitted in lawsuits filed by citizens have documented ongoing and potential ecological disasters. Most of the reports concluded that mining or energy projects would cause irreversible damage to nature, destroy water resources and disrupt the ecosystem. In response, administrative courts have issued “stay of execution” decisions for several projects. However, corporations continue their operations in defiance of the rulings.

Here are some of the projects that persist despite court decisions:

ÇANAKKALE

A lawsuit challenged the mining project initiated by Truva Bakır Maden, a subsidiary of Cengiz Holding, in Mount Ida. The Çanakkale 2nd Administrative Court annulled the mining permit issued by MAPEG in January. Despite the ruling, deforestation in the area continues.

MUĞLA

The Muğla 2nd Administrative Court canceled the building licenses for the hotel and timeshare project developed by Sinpaş/Kızılbük Real Estate Investment Partnership in Marmaris in December 2024. However, construction continues unchecked.

ORDU

The Melet Fishing Shelter, which was planned to be built by Ordu Metropolitan Municipality in Altınordu, was cancelled twice by the Ordu Administrative Court in 2022 and 2023. Despite the rulings, coastal filling for the project has not ceased.

İSTANBUL

Several administrative courts—the 5th, 11th, and 3rd Administrative Courts of İstanbul—have ruled against the Canal İstanbul project, canceling ministerial decisions related to land designation and environmental plans. Despite legal prohibitions on the sale, division, and partitioning of agricultural lands to foreigners and shareholders, land exploitation continues.

ANTALYA

Two beaches in the Ancient City of Phaselis in Kemer, classified as 1st Degree Archaeological Sites, were controversially auctioned for a development project titled "Phaselis Ancient City Ruins and Complementary Coastal Area Landscaping". In the lawsuit filed against the project, a stay of execution decision was issued on the grounds that ‘if implemented, it may cause irreparable or impossible damages’. Yet, construction at Bostanlık and Alacasu Bays continues under gendarme supervision.

RİZE

In January 2024, the “no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) required” decision for a quarry project by Cengiz İnşaat in İkizdere, Rize, was canceled. However, in June, the 6th Chamber of the Council of State overturned this ruling. Despite the temporary suspension order, Cengiz İnşaat continued its activities between the two decisions.

Source: Hukuka rağmen talan durmuyor