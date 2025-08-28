Despite rise, confidence in economy remains pessimistic

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced the economic confidence index data for August.

The economic confidence index rose by 1.7% in August to 97.9.

Compared to the previous month, in August the consumer confidence index increased by 0.9% to 84.3, the real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index increased by 1.7% to 100.6, the services sector confidence index rose by 1.1% to 111.1, the retail trade confidence index increased by 0.8% to 108.8, while the construction sector confidence index decreased by 4.0% to 85.3.

INDEX BELOW 100

An index above 100 indicates optimism about the general economic situation, while an index below 100 indicates pessimism.

Despite the 1.7% increase in August, the index remained below 100 at 97.9.

