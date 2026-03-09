Despite the bans, women take to the streets: We are taking control of our lives

From Diyarbakır to Izmir, from Hatay to Edirne, women fighting against oppression, violence and reactionary forces across the country took to the streets on 8 March, International Women's Day. Gathering despite all the bans and obstacles, thousands of women voiced their demands for equality, freedom, secularism and the right to life.

At the marches and rallies organised by women in many cities across the country, they called for solidarity and struggle against the darkness created by the regime.

At the marches and rallies held in many cities, women drew attention to increasing violence and loss of rights.

At the protests organised at the call of women's organisations, women emphasised that they would not give up their struggle while reacting to the regime's policies. In addition to the rallies held throughout the day, the squares were filled during the Feminist Night Marches held in the evening. Thousands of women, from 7 to 70 years old, called for a united struggle against the patriarchal order and reactionary policies. Slogans such as ‘We will not give up our right to life’ and ‘We want an equal and free life’ were frequently heard during the protests. Women once again declared that they would increase solidarity against oppression and violence and continue to fight for their rights.

ISTANBUL

Restrictions against the night march held every year on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul began in the morning hours. The Istanbul Governor's Office stopped access to Taksim. The Taksim station of the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line and the F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line were temporarily closed, while the Şişhane station exit onto Istiklal Avenue was also closed to passengers.

Prior to the night march, thousands of women and LGBTI+ people gathered in Kadıköy's Boğa and marched to Iskele Square.

Women continuing their resistance for their rights in Dardanel and the families of murdered women also joined the march, which saw mass participation from the SOL Feminist movement.

Speaking before the press statement, Filiz Demiral, mother of Ceyda Yüksel, who was murdered in Izmir, said, "For six years, we have been fighting for justice". The Justice Commission for Rojin, established for university student Rojin Kabaiş, whose body was found 18 days after she went missing in Van, stated in its announcement, ‘We will not give up demanding justice for Rojin.’

The Beyoğlu District Governor's Office announced that actions and events for 8 March were banned for one day. The Istanbul Bar Association filed a lawsuit to overturn the governor's ban.

Towards the evening, women gathered in Taksim Sıraselviler for the 24th Feminist Night Walk, despite all the obstacles. The march highlighted how women are impoverished, turned into cheap labour, and subjected to all forms of violence.

IZMIR

The 8 March International Working Women's Day event, organised by the Izmir Bornova Municipality and the DİSK Genel-İş Trade Union Izmir Branch No. 7 Women's Committee, was held in Bornova Büyükpark.

At the event, which symbolically depicted the problems women face, the problems written on the red door set up in the square were opened with keys bearing the words ‘Solidarity, organisation, justice, right to life, equality, public care, social rights and secure employment’.

Speaking at the rally, Arzu Çerkezoğlu stated that women have been fighting inequality and discrimination for centuries and that this situation clearly continues in the workplace. Çerkezoğlu said that there is a strong potential for social change at the intersection of the women's struggle and the labour struggle, and called on all women workers to organise.

Duygu Bölük, Deputy Mayor of the Bornova Municipality, emphasised that 8 March is not just a day of celebration, but a symbol of the struggle for labour and rights.

At a press conference, a call was made to fight against femicide, hate policies against LGBT+ people, female poverty, and anti-secular reactionary policies.

ANKARA

In Ankara, women also gathered at the call of the Ankara Women's Platform with the slogan ‘Our struggle against violence, war, and exploitation transcends borders.’ Women and LGBT+ individuals gathered. In a statement condemning the government's declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Family’ as part of a policy to exclude women from public life, they declared, ‘We are women, not families. Our lives and our rights belong to us.’

ORDU

The Ordu Women's Platform gathered in Ordu. During the march, which featured a banner reading ‘Women on the streets for an equal, free, secular life,’ participants carried placards reading ‘We want gender equality and co-education,’ ‘Women, life, freedom,’ and ‘62 women murdered in just 2 months.’ Speaking after the march, Neşe Yüce, spokesperson for the Ordu Women's Platform, said, ‘Broadly defined female unemployment has exceeded 40 per cent. As unpaid care work is rendered invisible, it becomes more difficult for women to participate in working life.’

ADANA

At an event organised by the Adana Çukurova Municipality on 8 March, International Working Women's Day, at the Toros Neighbourhood Covered Market, women's labour and solidarity came together with art. At the event, women took to the stage to showcase their talents in various artistic fields. The women, who entertained the audience with music, dance and stage performances, conveyed a message of solidarity and unity in keeping with the meaning and importance of the day.

BALIKESIR

In Bandırma, led by the Bandırma Worker Women's Platform, women marched and made a press statement. In Ayvalık, women gathered under the leadership of the Ayvalık 8 March Women's Platform with the slogan ‘We are expanding the struggle for equality and freedom’ and marched. Meanwhile, women were also out on the streets in Edremit. Women gathered at the call of the Edremit Women's Platform met and marched to Republic Square.

DIYARBAKIR

In Diyarbakır, women gathered in the central Yenişehir district for the 8 March International Women's Day rally organised by the Free Women's Movement and the Dicle Amed Women's Platform under the slogan ‘We are liberating ourselves through resistance, we are building a democratic society’. Women gathered in their traditional costumes in front of AZC Plaza in the Ofis neighbourhood, unfurled a banner reading ‘We are liberating ourselves through resistance, weaving a democratic society’ and marched towards Station Square, where the rally was held. The Free Women's Movement (TJA) also held a rally to mark International Women's Day on 8 March.

KOCAELI

Women and LGBT+ individuals took to the streets in Kocaeli for the 8 March march. Before the march, the police targeted LGBT flags. A debate ensued between the police, who claimed the flags were provocative, and citizens. Following the intervention, the women continued their march with the slogan ‘Long live life in spite of hatred.’

Following the march, organised at the call of the Kocaeli Women's Platform, a statement was issued condemning the police intervention. The women who lost their lives in the fire at Ravive Cosmetics in Dilovası were also commemorated, and a call was made for the trial to be held on 24 March.

SIVAS

Women filled the streets and marched to Cumhuriyet Square chanting slogans. In a statement made after the march, a call was made to expand the struggle for secularism, peace, equality and freedom against poverty, violence and insecurity.

TOKAT

Women gathered in Tokat drew attention to war policies, poverty and the attempts to ignore murders of women. Buse Kara, a worker at Şık Makas, said, ‘This system also devalues women's labour.’

DERSIM

In Dersim, the Dersim Women's Platform held a march and rally for International Women's Day on 8 March. Speaking on behalf of the Dersim Women's Platform, Elif Yıldız said, ‘Women are being forced to work in insecure jobs, with low wages, facing death.’ In Muş, women also gathered and marched.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yasaklara rağmen kadınlar sokakta: Hayatlarımıza sahip çıkıyoruz, published in BirGün newspaper on March 9, 2026.