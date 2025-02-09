Detained birgün.net executives released

At a time when press freedom debates in Turkey are at their peak, the detention of BirGün.net Editorial Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir, has once again highlighted the pressures faced by independent journalism.

After giving their statements, Berkant Gültekin was released by the prosecutor’s office, while Uğur Koç and Yaşar Gökdemir were referred to court under judicial control. Both were released by the judge with a travel ban.

"THEY WILL NOT BREAK OUR WILL"

Speaking outside the courthouse after his release, Berkant Gültekin said: "We are summoned for testimony almost every week, and we always comply. Our whereabouts are well known. Yet, they try to intimidate us with this baton in their hands. But they will not break our will."

"WE ARE RELIEVED THEY WERE NOT ARRESTED—THIS IS WHERE WE STAND NOW"

Lawyer Tolgay Güvercin, addressing the media in front of the courthouse, evaluated the process:

"We are relieved that our colleagues were not arrested and were only given a travel ban. This is the situation we have come to. That is my legal analysis."

DETAINED WITHOUT SUMMONS

The BirGün journalists were taken into custody for reporting on Sabah newspaper’s visit to İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, even though the visit had already been publicly reported by Sabah itself. They were charged with "Targeting Individuals Involved in Counterterrorism Efforts” and they were taken into custody directly from their homes without being summoned for testimony and are now awaiting questioning.

