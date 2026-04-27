Detention order for 3 SOL Genç members in Izmir!

Mahir Kanaat

An operation was carried out in the early morning hours targeting Dokuz Eylül University students in Izmir.

While one university student, a member of SOL Genç, was detained during a morning raid on their home, arrest warrants were issued for two other SOL Genç members from the same university.

The LEFT Party Izmir Provincial Organisation stated: "We started the day in Izmir on the morning of 27 April with police operations. One of our friends, a student at Dokuz Eylül University, was detained in a home raid, and arrest warrants were issued for two more of our friends from Dokuz Eylül University. Whenever the government is unable to sustain the regime of plunder it has established, it implements a policy of intimidation by increasing the atmosphere of pressure. University students who defend the country's past, present, and future are being detained in home raids despite there being no risk of flight."

RELEASE OUR FRIENDS IMMEDIATELY

The statement noted: "The bright future of this country will rise in the hands of those who amplify this voice. A secular, free, and democratic country is only possible if we struggle together. This struggle is the common struggle of everyone who stands for equality, freedom, and justice. We are making an open call from here; we will continue to do today what we did yesterday. We will defend our future. Together, we will tear apart the darkness, the universities, and the country. Release our friends immediately."

On the other hand, it has been learnt that there are detention and arrest warrants for 16 students at Dokuz Eylül University.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İzmir'de 3 SOL Genç üyesi hakkında gözaltı kararı!, published in BirGün newspaper on April 27, 2026.