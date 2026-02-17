Diploma lawsuit tailored to the election

The Palace administration, playing all its cards according to the election, is using all its resources to eliminate rivals from the race. The ongoing diploma lawsuit against Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP's presidential candidate, is also timed for the election. While the verdict was expected to be announced at yesterday's hearing of the diploma lawsuit, no decision was made, and the case was postponed until 6 July.

Imamoğlu appeared before the judge for the fourth time yesterday at the Marmara Penal Institutions Complex in Silivri as part of the diploma case he is being tried for. Imamoğlu said, ‘Everything that was said would never happen is being inflicted upon us within the judicial system during this period.’ He then criticised the pro-government media, stating, ‘They will run away like rats.’

HE GOT A BIG APPLAUSE

Imamoğlu entered the courtroom at 11:06 a.m. to loud applause, and the hearing began. The presiding judge said to Imamoğlu, "We postponed the previous hearing to await the outcome of the case in the administrative court. A decision has been made, but it is not final. Do you have anything to add to your previous defence?‘ Imamoğlu said he wanted to add to his defence.

Imamoğlu said, in summary: ’We are going through a period in which my right to a fair trial has been violated by the replacement of judges in a process based on a trashy indictment. The prosecutor who wrote this shameful indictment has achieved his goal and has been appointed as the deputy chief prosecutor of a district in Istanbul. The main reason for all this is very clear: fear. I am here because of the dirty schemes set up against me, simply because I have won four elections against the regime in power and because I will win the upcoming elections. I am here because they saw the purity in the hearts of our people, but my bond with our people is not fake; it is pure and sincere. 70% of our people are with me, and with the strength given to me by my fellow citizens, I stand here with my head held high, but what is happening is happening to our people and our future. You have shattered people's trust in justice; over 80% of people no longer believe in justice.

This monstrosity they call the “presidential government system” operates at the whim of two individuals. All the institutions of our state have been dismantled. The future of our centuries-old state and state tradition is being held hostage to a single man. This is a very serious matter. This is absolutely a matter of survival. I have been in Silivri for months because of the mentality that seeks to destroy democracy.

THEY WILL FLEE LIKE RATS

The real seat of power is in the hearts of the people. That has always been my only concern. Those in power have forgotten this seat of power and have turned to the seat of a single person's heart. That seat is also fake and deceptive. You will understand when the time comes. Power hardens not against the confident, but against the fearful. Those who fear losing their seats have always resorted to deception and unethical methods. Those who fabricate files, those who fabricate headlines, TRT, Anadolu Agency; when the whistle blows, you will see them fleeing like rats. They will flee like rats. I am on the side of truth, and I will never change my position on that side. There is no human life on earth that has been scrutinised as much as mine. I come here from a 12-square-metre cell. There has never been such isolation in history. Whatever we have done, we are within this isolation. Thank God, no germs can get in between us, but let me tell you, the germ is among you. I am stating this clearly.

‘It's such isolation that, by God, no illness has touched us; we can't even say hello to each other. Because no illness has touched us. Such isolation... Whatever we have done, we are in a prison where they keep us under such threat. But let me tell them: the germ is among you, not in the prison. Be careful, the germ is among you. Tell this to those who are compiling the files. I am here, strong as a lion.

THERE IS NO DECEIT IN MY POLITICS

"Every day you appear on television, leaning over the podium and saying: I will not make statements that deceive the nation, as represented by those angry faces; I will not consider every means permissible to achieve my goal; I entrust myself to the nation wholeheartedly; I will do whatever my nation says. I do not lie, I do not deceive people.

Reading intentions... The prosecution reading intentions 35 years ago... May Allah grant you wisdom, may Allah grant you understanding. In other words, I do not need to read intentions, I do not create perceptions, I do not fabricate files. I do my job openly, I do my accounting in front of the nation. If I win, I work; if I lose, I congratulate the winner, take my coat and leave. Thank God, I haven't lost so far.

There is no trickery in my politics. There are no ambushes on my path. There is no slander in my language.

There is no fraud on my path. But only fraudsters cannot understand this. Only fraudsters cannot understand what I am saying; they listen but do not understand. Those with fraud in their souls listen to me but do not understand. It is that clear. Fraudsters do not understand, cannot understand. And I say this very clearly: Ekrem İmamoğlu is honest. Ekrem İmamoğlu is moral, honourable.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Seçime ayarlı diploma davası, published in BirGün newspaper on February 17, 2026.