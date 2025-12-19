Disagreement over the deal

Politics Service

As the imperialist transformation of the Middle East continues, tensions are rising in Syria, where the process in Turkey is indexed, regarding the 10 March Agreement. With little time left before the expiry of the ‘agreement,’ which all parties accuse each other of not complying with, accusations and threats are flying thick and fast.

PATIENCE RUNNING OUT

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan complained that the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) into Damascus was progressing slowly. Appearing on TRT World, Fidan threatened military action, stating that ‘our patience is running out.’ Fidan warned that they did not want to resort to military action but that the patience of the actors involved in the process was running out due to delays in implementing the integration agreement, claiming that the SDF was trying to buy time.

WHO IS NOT COMPLYING WITH 10 MARCH?

Noting that the agreement reached between the Kurds and Damascus on 10 March must be implemented without further delay, Fidan stated that all armed groups in Syria, except for the SDF, had gathered under the umbrella of the central army. Fidan said, ‘You cannot talk about multiple armed groups within a state; this is incompatible with sovereignty.’

Expressing their hope that the process would ‘proceed through dialogue, negotiation and peaceful means,’ Fidan said, "We do not want the need to resort to military methods again to arise. While the disagreements over the agreement create obstacles in the Syrian process, tensions between the parties are rising. Fidan warned of an operation, saying, ‘Our patience is running out,’ and announced that an agreement had been reached on SDG integration. ‘We do not want the need to resort to force to arise. However, the patience of the relevant parties is running out,’ he said.

PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT REACHED

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced that a preliminary agreement had been reached on the integration of the SDG into the Syrian army and that details regarding the functioning of the institutions had been discussed. The Rojova Negotiation Committee made a statement regarding its talks with the Damascus administration.

The statement said, ‘A preliminary agreement has been reached on the retention of three SDF units within the military structure of the Syrian army. The statement added, ’Discussions are being held on the details of the organisational structure of the institutions through expert committees from both sides. Concrete steps are expected to be taken in the near future."

The committee's statement noted that this step ‘has received clear international support, paving the way for a dialogue-based political solution.’

SANCTIONS LIFTED

Meanwhile, the US Congress has permanently ended the sanctions imposed on Syria during the Assad era – the Caesar Act. US President Donald Trump had previously suspended the sanctions twice after HTS took control of the country. The decision to repeal the Caesar Act had previously been passed by the House of Representatives.

WHAT IS THE 10 MARCH AGREEMENT?

Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad on 8 December 2024, an agreement was signed in Damascus on 10 March 2025 between Ahmed Shara and Mazlum Abdi. The eight-point agreement envisages the SDG joining the Syrian army and the transfer of all administrative structures, including airports, oil fields and border crossings, to the central government. In return, it envisages constitutional guarantees for the Kurds. The agreement aimed to complete negotiations by the end of the year. While negotiations between the Kurds and the Colani administration continue, the SDF is demanding to be integrated into Damascus with its own entity. Damascus and Ankara oppose this demand.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mutabakat anlaşmazlığı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 19, 2025.